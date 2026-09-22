Small Town, Big God: Whitmire, SC Believing for 'a Great Awakening'

The town of Whitmire in South Carolina is believing for revival

A small town in South Carolina has faith in a big God. For years, the people of Whitmire have been praying for revival. Now, it's coming.

World Harvest Ministry is holding evangelistic services there on September 26th and 27th, and residents told us they have great expectations for God to move in a big way.

State Rep. Joe White (SC District 40) said, "I'm looking for a revival. I'm looking for God to do something great."

Whitmire Mayor Billy Hollingsworth said, "I honestly believe that God knew over two years ago this crusade was going to happen. You know, we hear a lot about small towns are forgotten, and God does not forget anybody."

They're believing for a revival to sweep not just their town but to spread throughout the state and beyond.

Retired English Teacher Laverne Brock said, "I know that God can take something little and He can bring about a Great Awakening to rival all the others of the history of the world. And He can take little Whitmire and do big things because He's a big God."

Residents say God has not forgotten them and their struggles, no matter how small their town might be.

"Whitmire matters," one local woman said. "There are people here with real struggles, real stories, and there are real needs here in Whitmire. Why this crusade is important? It's important because God has not overlooked Whitmire."

Their Faith Is Contagious! SEE THE ENTIRE STORY: