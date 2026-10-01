'A Sea of Children and Youth' Crying Out to God: Years of Prayers Answered in Weekend Revival

What began as a Gospel crusade in a small, forgotten town in South Carolina led to a remarkable outpouring of the Holy Spirit. One of the most amazing aspects of the weekend in Whitmire was the response of children and teenagers.

The outreach in this town of 1,400 drew people from across Newberry County, surrounding counties, other parts of South Carolina, and even out of state.

Young people came to the altar in large numbers, many in tears, and almost all of them fell to their knees in surrender without being prompted. Friends prayed over friends. Children, teenagers, parents and grandparents responded to the Gospel, while baptisms continued one after another. Parents stood nearby, weeping as they watched their children profess faith in Jesus Christ and enter the baptismal waters.

By the final night, what we witnessed was extraordinary.

When the invitation was given, people began moving from every direction. And then came what one World Harvest Prayer Leader described as "a sea of children and youth" crying out to God and experiencing the Father's love.

Evangelist Jacob Ebersole, who has participated in evangelistic campaigns around the world, described the final night as one of the most extraordinary responses he has witnessed.

"There are crusades you remember, and then there are crusades that mark you forever. I believe Whitmire was one of those moments. When the altar opened, people came from every direction. Children and teenagers were weeping, friends were praying over friends, and young people just kept coming to be baptized. I'm still processing what we witnessed."

The impact extended beyond those gathered under the big tent. World Harvest received testimonies of people responding to the Gospel through online coverage, families seeing loved ones come to Christ, and individuals who had never personally evangelized stepping out to pray with strangers and help lead them to the altar.

One of the most memorable stories actually began with a crisis.

Just hours before the first service, the crusade's generator failed and members of the community immediately stepped in to help provide replacement power. One father who became involved because of the emergency had reportedly not planned to attend the crusade, but after helping out, he was invited to come and eventually attended. By the end of the weekend, both of his children had professed faith in Christ and were baptized.

He later approached Ebersole at the altar with tears streaming down his face to tell him what had happened. "What felt like one of our biggest problems became part of one family's miracle," the evangelist said.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a Christian perspective.***

World Harvest also received reports of physical healing following prayer. One woman, who said she had depended on a walker for eight years, reported walking without it after receiving prayer. She returned to the crusade the following day without the walker.

Another family reported that a man experiencing severe mobility problems was able to stand and walk after receiving prayer. These testimonies were reported by the individuals and ministry team members involved.

Beyond individual testimonies, organizers say the weekend was marked by unusual cooperation among local churches, pastors, volunteers, community leaders and residents.

Churches served together, volunteers fed and assisted attendees, and residents stepped in wherever needs arose.

Ebersole said, "We watched the Body of Christ become the Body of Christ. Whitmire took ownership of this. Churches came together. The community came together. And then we watched a generation respond to Jesus."

The work is now shifting from crusade to discipleship.

Local pastors and leaders are already discussing follow-up for those who responded, particularly the large number of young people who were baptized. World Harvest also held a "Come Closer" gathering following the crusade for local residents interested in becoming involved in this statewide movement.

MORE: Hundreds Choose Christ as College Revival Reaches Pepperdine: 'What a night!! What a God!!'

Several young people told World Harvest leaders they now want to carry the Gospel throughout South Carolina and even internationally.

For months leading into the crusade, World Harvest and local believers had prayed that Whitmire, a small town historically known as the "Pearl of the Piedmont," could become an example of what God can do through an overlooked community. Now discussions are underway about building on what happened in Whitmire through a broader Small Town Movement focused on evangelism, discipleship and mobilization in small communities across South Carolina.

Ebersole believes that may ultimately become one of the most significant outcomes of the weekend.

"Something was born in Whitmire. We don't fully know what it looks like yet, and we don't want to get ahead of what God is doing. But we watched young people encounter Jesus, churches come together and an entire community rally around the Gospel. For months we've said, 'Small Town. Big God.' This weekend, we watched those words become real."

* This story was submitted by World Harvest Ministry based on reports by staff and partners at the Sept. 26-27 crusade in Whitmire, SC.

* CBN News has produced a documentary on how the Lord is working in the lives of students. It's called "Revival Generation," and you can stream it or order a DVD by clicking HERE.