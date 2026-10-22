School District Must Reportedly Pay $275K After Bible Program's Religious Freedom Lawsuit

LifeWise Academy has achieved a major religious liberty victory in Washington state. A public school district has reportedly agreed to settle a lawsuit that accused the district of discriminating against the Bible education program.



The Everett School District in Washington will pay approximately $275,000 in attorneys' fees, issue a public apology, and undergo religious liberty training following a legal battle over policies that LifeWise Academy argued unfairly targeted its program.

As CBN News reported earlier this year, a federal judge had stepped in to temporarily halt any anti-Christian discrimination being waged against LifeWise by the school district.

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CBN's Billy Hallowell recently spoke with LifeWise Academy founder Joel Penton about the controversial restrictions, the federal court's intervention, and what this settlement could mean for religious freedom, Bible education, and public schools across America.

Penton said the development represents a significant victory for religious freedom, and he's hopeful it will lead to better relationships with many public schools. "It is our hope that this will send a message to schools across the nation that... it's important that they do have respect for the religious freedom of families," he said.

Penton also highlighted that the organization did not seek a legal battle but only took the action to ensure equal treatment. "We just wanted our families to have the same religious freedom and the same freedom that any other families (have)," he explained.

Penton says it's important for believers to stand up for constitutional rights, noting, "For the sake of kids having the ability to study the Bible during school hours, we're going to say something."

The Lifewise program does not receive any tax dollars. The program is completely voluntary, and parents must explicitly sign their kids up for it if they want it.

"We provide Bible education for public school students during school hours," Penton said. "We take kids under release time — religious instruction laws and the Supreme Court ruling — we take kids off school property during the school day, teach them a Bible lesson, and bring them back to school."

Our previous coverage explains what the Washington school district's policies were that led to the lawsuit. Click here to see that story.

CBN News previously reached out to the Everett Public Schools board for comment, but did not receive a response. Everett Public Schools spokesperson Harmony Weinberg reportedly told the Herald late last year that no additional comment could be given on the litigation.

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