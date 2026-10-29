A Sacred Assembly: Saturday's Prayer for America on DC's National Mall

Christians from across America will gather Saturday, October 31st, on Reformation Day in Washington, D.C., to reach out to God in unity for His blessing on the United States.

The Sacred Assembly, presented by the Nehemiah Alliance, is open to the public and will take place on the National Mall. The grassroots movement seeks to strengthen America's commitment to Jesus Christ.

Saturday's event is the culmination of a 52-day Rebuild Initiative of prayer and fasting for America that began September 10th. It's modeled after the Biblical story of Nehemiah, who led the effort to rebuild the walls of Jerusalem in 52 days.

Dozens of national prayer leaders, pastors, and worship artists are confirmed for The Sacred Assembly. Some of the featured guests include Alveda King, Jonathan Cahn, Lou Engle, Eric Metaxas, Michael W. Smith and many more.

WATCH The 700 Club on Friday to Learn More.

CLICK HERE if you're looking to attend The Sacred Assembly.

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