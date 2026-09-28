Revival Rising: Nearly 900 Baptized at Texas Church in Latest Mass Baptism

Another U.S. church is reporting a massive baptism event as people are turning to Christ by the thousands across the country. From churches to college campuses, signs of a spiritual awakening are everywhere.

Last week we reported that Biltmore Church in North Carolina baptized 458 people, the largest single-day baptism in the church's 137-year history.

Now, there's another example, this time happening in Lakepointe Church in Texas, where 882 people chose to get baptized on September 27 as a declaration of their new life in Jesus Christ.

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Senior Pastor Josh Howerton and Lakepointe shared a joint post about the exciting day on Instagram, saying, "There are few things more powerful than watching someone publicly say, 'My life belongs to Jesus'."

They pointed out that 882 isn't just a number; it's a representation of true transformation in people's lives.

"That number is real people with real stories. People who have walked through addiction, broken relationships, doubt, loss, success that still left them empty, and still far from God. And now, they're standing in the water saying JESUS has changed everything, and HE IS WHO HE SAYS HE IS. Never stop praying for one more to know Christ!"

WATCH the Baptisms Here:

One woman who was at the service shared, "It was SO AMAZING! We stayed because all the baptisms ran service over by almost an hour! Such an AMAZING thing to witness! 700 scheduled and 182 in service leaps of faith!!! "

This past Easter, Lakepointe reported another sign of revival with 2,772 first-time decisions for Jesus. And last September, the church celebrated how "God is changing lives in miraculous ways," reporting nearly 700 people baptized.

As CBN News has been reporting over the last several years, mass baptisms are becoming more and more prevalent in America and overseas as well, and these moments are being seen as a sign that a spiritual awakening is underway.

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CBN News has produced a documentary on how the Lord is working in the lives of these students. It's called "Revival Generation," and you can stream it or order a DVD by clicking HERE.