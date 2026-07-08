'The Resurrection and the Life': Navy Vet Comes Back to Life After Family Prays

A 28-year-old Pensacola Navy vet has been miraculously raised from his deathbed after 10 days of prayer. Doctors had given up all hope after Ethan Preseau's brain scan showed some terrible news, and plans had already been made for his funeral.

In early June, Preseau moved to Pensacola, Florida where he planned to build a life with his girlfriend, Piper Wade.

While moving into their new space, Preseau went to his truck for a suitcase and did not return.

Concerned, Wade checked on Preseau and found him lying unconscious. Shocked and panicked, she immediately acted.

"You don't want to see someone that you love in that state," Piper told WEAR News. "So I just freaked out and I immediately -- I don't know CPR, but I understand what it is, so I tried to do that for a second. But I realized I don't know what I'm doing, so I ran inside as fast as possible and I called 911 and they were there so fast. Maybe in like 30 seconds they were there."

The young Navy vet was rushed to the hospital and diagnosed with a heart infection. Preseau spent days on life support, and his family started losing hope.

"When they did the brain MRI, the MRI showed that the thalamus was black and dead," stepmother Denice Preseau told WEAR News. "So we had absolutely no hope."

As the family decided to take Preseau off life support, Piper made one final plea: give him 10 more days to fight for his life.

Throughout this time the family waited and prayed, but then the 10th day arrived.

Preseau's family said goodbyes, the nurses took him off life support and they did the walk of honor. However, his passing did not last long.

The hospital called the family with miraculous news, Preseau was awake.

"Miraculously, when they walked in, Ethan was awake! He followed his father across the room with his eyes, turned his head and smiled. He stuck his tongue out for the nurses three times. He raised his arm and squeezed his father's fingers. He tried for a thumbs up. Ethan was back! The doctors say that his organs are all fine, but that he had initially suffered an infection to the heart. They now need to transfer him to a TBI specialty rehab facility," Denice wrote on the family's GoFundMe page.

"We have witnessed a miracle! God obviously has more in store for Ethan, Piper and their newly bonded family. He has come through a major medical miracle!" Denice added.

She concluded with a Bible verse from Jeremiah 32:27, which declares: "For I am Jehovah, the God of all flesh; is anything too hard for me?"

The story also stands as a reminder of another Bible quote in which Jesus declared in John 11:25: "I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live."