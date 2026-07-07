Research Shows How Parents Play Key Role in Passing Mature Faith to Their Children

Parents who actively pursue things of faith are much more likely to pass an abiding trust in God to their children, according to newly released data.

The findings, published by the Institute for Family Studies and Communio, offer practical insights into the outcomes of children whose parents obeyed God’s command in Deuteronomy 6:7, when Moses told the Israelites to pass the truths of the one true God to future generations:

“You shall teach them diligently to your children, and shall talk of them when you sit in your house, and when you walk by the way, and when you lie down, and when you rise” (ESV).

The report, “Passing the Torch: How Faith Moves Across Generations,” assessed data from more than 60,000 adult Americans raised in Christian homes. In the end, the analysts concluded that parents play the most decisive role in determining whether children retain faith in God as adults.

More specifically, it found families are the “single most important factor in whether children adopt and maintain faith into adulthood,” with the key influences being parental example, communal religious practices, and the strength of the bonds between parents and their children.

Children whose parents attend church weekly, for example, are more than twice as likely to attend church themselves as adults (26%), compared to those raised in homes where their parents don’t routinely go to services (12%).

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Additionally, close to half (47%) of parents who prayed daily raised children who carried a daily prayer habit into adulthood, compared to less than a third of parents who did not maintain a regular prayer routine.

The study also found adult religious commitment was higher when both parents attended church with their children (41% compared to 29%).

While the study noted younger cohorts are more likely than previous generations to report no religious affiliation, it pointed to data showing active church involvement is a significant predictor of future faith.

Teenagers who participated in youth groups, attended church camps, and engaged in other faith-related events were twice as likely (22% compared to 9%) to attend weekly church services in their mid-to-late twenties.

Researchers determined churches should dedicate time and resources to equipping parents to lead spiritual formation at home.

“By centering families and supporting them intentionally,” reads the study, “church communities can better address the decline of Christianity and sustain faith across generations.”

You can read more of the study’s findings here.

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