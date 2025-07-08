Rescued Girls Sang Hymns as They Evacuated: 'One of the Most Devastating Things I've Ever Seen'

The July 4th flash floods in Texas have now claimed the lives of more than 100 people, and search and rescue teams are still combing through miles of debris for those still missing.

In the Texas hill country, response teams, including volunteers, are combing through mud and dense forest searching for victims.

Ryan Logue from the United Cajun Navy said, "It's one of the most devastating things I've ever seen in my life. But that devastation goes 80 miles down the Guadalupe River, and that devastation goes anywhere from three-quarters of a mile to half a mile wide off of the river as well."

About 20 people are still unaccounted for as the search continues.

Camp Mystic, where at least 27 campers and counselors died, said their hearts are broken alongside the families, calling the floods an "unimaginable tragedy."

Among the victims are eight-year-old twin sisters Hanna and Rebecca Lawrence. Their grandfather said the joy they gave their family can never be forgotten.



Photo provided by John Lawrence on July 7, 2025, shows twin sisters, Hanna Lawrence, left, and Rebecca Lawrence, right, who were two the victims killed by the flooding at Camp Mystic in central Texas on July 4. (John Lawrence via AP)

About 1,000 people have been rescued so far. New video shows the dramatic rescue of a man in Kerrville. As an RV was surrounded by flood waters, the Coast Guard came in by helicopter and lifted him to safety.

Coast Guard rescue swimmer Scott Ruskan is being hailed as a hero after saving at least 165 kids from Camp Mystic in his first rescue op.

"Yeah, just a lot of people looking very scared, very tired and cold, missing loved ones, terrified, honestly, and I was just trying to be a voice of calm and triage these people and get them to safety as soon as we could," Ruskan told Fox News.

Put on a bus and taken to safety, the rescued girls sang hymns as they passed through the devastated countryside.

In the wake of the storm, there are questions about the level of preparedness. The National Weather Service confirms its local office had surge staffing in place during the storm – five meteorologists were working instead of the usual two. And flash flood alerts went out overnight, but it all unfolded early in the morning when most people were asleep.

Operation Blessing is on the scene serving families and rescue workers with sandwiches and emergency meal kits.

Survivor Adial Carrizales was able to evacuate his RV with his three kids before the flash floods hit, but was left with nothing in the aftermath. He's grateful for the help from Operation Blessing. "All in all, it just gives me a lot of hope and shows that people really care."

As CBN's Operation Blessing is delivering meals to the hardest hit areas and partnering with local churches to reach victims, they're asking for more help to meet the needs. "While we are already on the ground delivering care, we cannot do this alone. We ask for your support and prayers for all those affected and for our team," Operation Blessing states.

Click Here to Help Send Emergency Relief to Disaster Victims.