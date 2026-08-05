Republican Candidate in CO Governor Race Rejects Exorcist Moniker

GOP gubernatorial candidate Victor Marx greets his supporters, June 30, 2026, during a Colorado Primary Election watch party at Spruce Mountain Ranch in Larkspur, Colo. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP)

Victor Marx, the Republican candidate for governor of Colorado, is coming under fire for being a Christian ministry leader whose campaign includes a spiritual component of prayer.

While Marx admits to praying against spiritual forces of evil as the Bible teaches, a Denver-based broadcast journalist has dubbed Marx an exorcist – a title usually reserved for certain Catholic priests who focus primarily on battling demons.

A former U.S. Marine, Marx is in a three-way race with Phil Weiser, the state's Democratic Attorney General, and former Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Lopez, who qualified for the November ballot as an unaffiliated candidate.

Each man hopes to replace Democrat Gov. Jared Polis in the Democrat-leaning state, which is celebrating 150 years of statehood in 2026.

Mocked by some for the exorcist label, Marx and his wife, Eileen, recently clarified what he believes about prayer while answering frequently asked questions about how his faith influences his decision-making, his vision for Colorado, and other policy issues he has outlined.

"You have been accused of being an exorcist, and those people who were doing that are trying to paint you in a light that is not favorable," Eileen Marx said.

Rejecting the title of "exorcist," Marx contends that a reporter is pushing a narrative he's reluctant to accept as a candidate.

"If that reporter had integrity, he would contact one of the best-known exorcists in the Denver area with information about Victor Marx's experience in spiritual warfare and praying for people," he said. "What I am is a believer in Christ."

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The Bible teaches that every believer has spiritual authority over the powers of darkness through prayer for demonically oppressed people, he added.

Today, a husband, father, and founder of All Things Possible Ministries in Colorado Springs, Marx accepted Christ at a church in Louisiana in 1986 while serving in the Marine Corps, becoming born again after surviving a traumatic childhood.

As a child of God, saved and healed from an abusive background, Marx's heart is for people like himself who've suffered from torments, addictions and unforgiveness.

Interviewed by his wife about different types of prayer – blessing food, petitions for financial provision, physical healing and strained relationships – Marx said only people who want to receive it are considered.

Some prayers, he said, involve engaging in spiritual warfare against evil forces tormenting people.

"There are people afflicted by evil, demonic forces that can cause depression, hopelessness, and drive people to do things they really don't want to do," said Marx, who boldly confronts spiritual powers with the authority in Jesus' name.

An example of this type of prayer occurred when the Marxes met a 16-year-old California girl who wanted spiritual freedom from dangerous cutting of herself for unknown reasons. So Victor and Eileen Marx exercised the privilege of all believers by praying to God in Jesus' name.

"I'll never forget when her parents, who were in ministry, sent me a picture sometime later; healing had occurred. I actually posted that picture of her arm before and after," said Marx.

His ministry website, All Things Possible, includes a film called "Unseen War" that explores spiritual battles that adversely affect people; it also debunks the exorcist moniker.

Marx says that he won't stop praying for people if elected as governor, even if lines form outside his capital office. "I'll tell you right now, people in the capital need prayer as much as anybody," he said.

The Marxes spent a little over an hour answering questions from supporters and people interested in learning more about his candidacy before publishing a video, "Mission 151: The Truth Always Prevails," that they produced to clear up misconceptions about how Christians pray.

Along the road to securing the Republican nomination, Marx supported a historic grass-roots petition effort that succeeded in placing three parental-rights issues on the November general-election ballot. The measures – The Children Are Not For Sale, Protect Girls' Sports, and Protect Kids From Irreversible Surgeries Acts – tighten existing legislation and reinforce parental rights.

Marx also praised successful efforts to prevent legislation that essentially would have legalized prostitution in Colorado, a legislative battle previously reported by CBN here: Christian Leaders Help Defeat Colorado Attempt to Legalize 'Women as Commodities'

Spearheaded by Erin Lee, the mother of an elementary-school girl who was targeted for gender-transition surgery, the ballot initiatives are supported by most parents, regardless of political affiliation, because they're common sense, Lee said.

A board member of Protect Kids Colorado, Lee was the first parent to file a lawsuit regarding a secret gender transition of her then 12-year-old daughter, another story published by CBN.

* 'Art Club': Parents Share 'Horror Story' After School Staff Tries to Turn Daughter to Be Transgender

"One of our main policies is returning power to parents, taking it away from government. Our goal is to get back to common sense, God-given rights to raise our children," Marx said, explaining his Mission 151 agenda.

Marx founded the ministry, All Things Possible, to shine light on predators and to rescue, restore and empower women and youth who've been captives to traffickers and abusers.

RELATED: Learn about Marx's Iraq mission in 2017 as told on CBN's The 700 Club