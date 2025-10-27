Ray Comfort Says He Doesn’t Want to Hear From Christians at Upcoming TPUSA Event

Ray Comfort made a “huge mistake” — and he doesn’t want to repeat it.

The New Zealand-born evangelist recently held a question-and-answer session through Turning Point USA at Cal State Fullerton, where he faced hecklers who challenged him on Christianity.

There was one problem, though. He said he didn’t make it clear enough from the start that he didn’t want to hear from people who were already believers. Instead, he told CBN News, he wanted to “guard” the microphone for agnostics, atheists, and skeptics.

He’ll make sure of that at his next TPUSA event at University of California, Irvine, on Nov. 13.

“One thing we’ve learned,” he told CBN News, “[is] we’ve got to keep Christians away from the microphone, because, if a Christian gets to that microphone, it kills the whole thing.”

He went on to say it’s “boring” for unbelievers to hear Christians bicker about theology.

“We’ll guard that microphone,” Comfort explained, “and say, ‘This is for atheists, this is for skeptics, this is for unbelievers, because we’re here for you. And, if you’re a Christian and you’ve got problems, we’ve got someone over there who can minister to you and give you literature and pray with you, but this is reserved for hecklers.'”

