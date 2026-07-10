Prosecutors Present Texts of Alleged Confession by Tyler Robinson in Hearing for Charlie Kirk Murder

Utah prosecutors spent the week outlining their case against Tyler Robinson, who is charged with murdering Charlie Kirk, during a preliminary hearing that featured text messages, witness testimony, and surveillance evidence.

Among the evidence presented were text messages prosecutors said Robinson sent to his former romantic partner, Lance Twiggs. According to testimony, Twiggs asked Robinson, "You weren't the one who did it, right?" Prosecutors said Robinson responded, "I am. I am sorry."

The state also introduced a previously unseen interview between Twiggs and law enforcement officers.

"I asked him in person if what he said was true the night before, and he said it was," Twiggs said. "He started crying a little bit, and he said, 'Wished he hadn't done it.'"



PHOTO: Prosecutors say Tyler Robinson confessed via text message to his romantic partner, Lance Twiggs, that he had killed Charlie Kirk. This evidence was shown during a preliminary hearing at the Fourth District Courthouse in Provo, Utah, July 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Spenser Heaps, Pool)

Former Utah state investigator David Hull testified that surveillance footage showed Robinson on the campus of Utah Valley University hours before the shooting.

According to Hull, Robinson visited the campus multiple times that day, purchasing Chick-fil-A and speaking with members of Turning Point USA before leaving and returning a final time around noon, wearing different clothing.

Prosecutors also presented rooftop surveillance footage they said captured Robinson moving across the Losee Center rooftop before the shooting.

The defense argued Robinson is not the individual shown in the rooftop video and spent much of the hearing seeking to exclude Twiggs' testimony from the proceedings.

Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, and the Kirk family's attorney called for transparency throughout the hearing.

"The Kirk family has waited 10 months for this hearing, and they have a right to be here, and they have a right to hear the evidence," the family's attorney said.

Security remained tight throughout the proceedings in a case that has drawn national attention. Supporters of Kirk camped overnight outside the courthouse in hopes of securing seats inside.

"I still can't believe Charlie Kirk's gone," said Julie Eastman, a Draper, Utah, resident. "I still love him so much, and it's hard for me to realize he's really gone."

The preliminary hearing is intended to determine whether prosecutors have presented sufficient evidence for the case to proceed to trial. The judge will decide whether the case moves forward.



PHOTO: Erika Kirk enters a vehicle as she leaves the Fourth District Courthouse, Monday, July 6, 2026, in Provo, Utah, after a hearing for Tyler Robinson, accused in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk. (AP Photo/Marielle Scott)