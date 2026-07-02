Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers Win Delaware Case as States Try to 'Silence, Censor, and Shut Down'

Delaware's attorney general has agreed to accept a court order that permanently prohibits state officials from enforcing a law that targeted pro-life pregnancy centers.

The 2025 Senate Bill 300 imposed government-compelled speech upon the pregnancy care centers by requiring them to post disclaimers within their facilities and in all their advertising materials that they do not have a licensed medical provider supervising the services.

Alliance Defending Freedom and attorneys with Simms Showers filed a federal lawsuit in February 2025 challenging the bill, holding that it unconstitutionally restricts pregnancy centers' ability to communicate freely and forces them to speak messages that undermine their mission and mislead the public.

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William R. Thetford, a Simms Showers partner and the lead counsel for the pregnancy centers, contends that pregnancy centers are good for their communities and that Delaware's law violates their constitutional rights.

"Clearly, state officials shouldn't enforce unconstitutional laws, and that's no less true in this case," said Thetford. "Pregnancy centers are a force for good in Wilmington and the surrounding community, offering families true, life-affirming care and resources during unplanned or unsupported pregnancies, and now they can pursue that worthy mission unshackled by an inappropriate application of the law."'

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In the lawsuit, the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates (NIFLA) and A Door of Hope argued that the state's medical disclaimer was false, burdensome, and limits the centers' digital advertising options, thus impeding their freedom of speech.

A month after the legal challenge, state officials agreed to a court order that temporarily halted enforcement of the law.

Then, in late June 2026, Delaware officials agreed to do so permanently, bringing the lawsuit to a favorable close for the pregnancy centers. As part of the settlement, the Delaware attorney general's office agreed to pay $50,000 in attorneys' fees and costs, but the state did not concede that the law is unconstitutional.

"We applaud Delaware officials for allowing NIFLA and A Door of Hope to serve women and families free from government punishment," said ADF Senior Counsel Kevin Theriot. "We've seen too many state attorneys general ramp up their efforts to silence, censor, and shut down pregnancy care centers across the country. We're pleased these centers will be free to continue their life-saving service in the community."

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