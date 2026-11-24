From Prisoner to Mayor by the Grace of God: How 'Angel Tree' Unleashed the Power of Redemption

The story of Christmas and the message of the cross point to God's unstoppable plan to redeem and restore lives through the supernatural power of Jesus Christ. During this holiday season, one of those rescued souls is sharing how God transformed his lowest point in life into a firm foundation, launching him from prison to freedom, success, and new life.

Jermaine Wilson's life was redeemed while he was behind bars, through the ministry of Prison Fellowship, which helped reconnect him to his family through its Angel Tree Christmas project.

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Jermaine Wilson at the Lansing Correctional Center in Leavenworth, Kansas, 2023, from the Second Chance Month, mini-documentary (Photo Credit: Prison Fellowship)

Growing up in a home where his father struggled with addiction and was repeatedly imprisoned, Jermaine's life was also derailed from an early age by crime and drug addiction.

At just 12 years old, he and his older brother broke into a house. While his brother was trying to steal a stereo, Jermaine was sneaking a bologna sandwich from the kitchen when they realized a neighbor had called the police on them.

As a teenager, Jermaine spiraled deeper as he chased parties, money, cars, and drugs, seeking acceptance from his peers and cousins.

Facing bullying at school, Jermaine tried to become a tough guy to mask his insecurities, so he kept committing crimes. "In the community I come from, people respect you because you go to prison, as if it's some type of stripes or crown that you earn," he explains.

At just 15, Jermaine was sentenced to four years in juvenile corrections. But his time in that correctional environment didn't persuade him to follow a new path.

After his release, he fathered a son, became a drug dealer, and by 19 he was re-incarcerated for three years in a maximum-security prison. That's when he encountered a life-changing opportunity through Prison Fellowship Academy.

While in prison, he felt broken at the thought of losing his family. He cried out to God, asking Jesus to become his Savior. Jermaine had finally found true redemption and hope as a new creation in Christ. Though he was still behind bars, Prison Fellowship introduced him to spiritual freedom.

He also found out about a special way to remain connected to his family. Jermaine signed his son up for Prison Fellowship Angel Tree, where local volunteers and church members delivered gifts and personal notes to his son. This continued connection brought about reconciliation for Jermaine and his family.

"God used Prison Fellowship Angel Tree to help reconcile me to my family and heal our relationships," Jermaine says. "While I was away, local church volunteers delivered simple Christmas gifts to my son on my behalf. These gifts reminded my son that he wasn't alone, that I loved him, and that I was there for him—even from behind bars."

"What is even more important is that these gifts represented something bigger than just my love for my son," Jermaine says. "They represented God's love for my son."

Upon his release, Jermaine reentered society as a new man with a fresh start. He was united with his family and was finally able to serve other people in his community. He was even elected mayor of his hometown in the place where he was once imprisoned — Leavenworth, Kansas.

"When people ask me, 'How'd you learn how to be a good father?' I say, 'In prison,'" he says.



Photo from Jermaine Wilson's Facebook profile, used with permission.

After serving as mayor from 2019-2023, Jermaine now serves as Mission Ambassador at Prison Fellowship, and this month he even released his first book: From Lawbreaker to Lawmaker.

Each day, Jermaine serves individuals and families who were once in his shoes, and he walks in confidence that God has designed him for this.

Since it was launched in 1982, Prison Fellowship's Angel Tree program has served more than 13 million children with parents behind bars nationwide.

They can sign their children up to receive a gift, and a local church will either deliver the gift to them or host a Christmas party where the children can receive their gift, along with a handwritten note from their parents.

Angel Tree Christmas helps children know that their parent in prison hasn't forgotten them and loves them. They have the opportunity to be embraced by a church community ready to help fill the void, and to experience the love of their Heavenly Father in practical ways.

Heather Rice-Minus, President and CEO of Prison Fellowship, says, "Prison Fellowship Angel Tree is about much more than delivering a Christmas gift on behalf of an incarcerated parent. Churches don't just give presents; they have an opportunity to become a ministry of presence, walking alongside children and families with consistent care and support all year long."