From a Prayer Walk App to a 3,300-Mile Bicycle Pilgrimage: Jonathan Tremaine Thomas' Freedom Mission

A fifth-generation "preacher's kid" and grandnephew of the late civil rights activist and musical legend Nina Simone, Jonathan Tremaine Thomas is the pioneer of multiple strategic prayer initiatives. He's shepherding two new ministries involving prayer, one on his bicycle and the other using a computer app.

Called Freedom Ride and Holy Here, respectively, the prayer thrusts are coupled with holy activism and social righteousness in many places where spiritual warriors walk or ride.

With about 23,000 users and growing, the Holy Here app is accessible to prayer walkers daily and weekly in more than 110 nations.

The app combines prayer, mission, and justice with technology, connecting people whose passion is for the knowledge of God's glory over the earth, according to Tremaine Thomas, or JT, as he's known by his spiritual family at Civil Righteousness. That is the name of the ministry he leads in Ferguson, Missouri.

His creative team took the mobile app design to a new level after JT learned that another prayer leader with 24/7 Prayer International, Renee Boucher, had pioneered a prototype a few years earlier. The app tracks prayer on the streets.

"We put our heads together and launched a beta version in April 2023 with the question: What would happen if every space in every place was covered in prayer?" Thomas said in an interview with Rapt.

With the Freedom Ride prayer initiative, JT is spreading the glory of the Lord through a personal intercessory prayer focus: a 3,300-mile bicycle pilgrimage across America. It will retrace several routes slaves traveled to freedom on the historic Underground Railroad.

Along the corridors in specific communities, JT plans to engage in holy activism, a Christ-centered approach to justice, reconciliation, and spiritual formation, with a goal of inspiring a national movement of truth. His heart is for social justice with a soul that loves the arts.

His newfound love of cycling inspired the first leg of a 50-mile trek this fall.

"There is a unique type of prayer that gets activated as you realize you have another 50 miles to go to get home," JT said.

Whether on a path alongside the Mississippi River or traversing congested city streets, JT's bicycle rides provide him with a unique connection to the Holy Spirit.

"I always feel the Holy Spirit directing my eyes to people, places, and things that he loves," JT said.

Inviting the nation to join him on different rides, all 11 of which will be filmed for a future documentary, JT expects spiritual healing through conversations about slavery, leading to a comprehensive truth and reconciliation process in America.

Make Straight the Path: Freedom Ride

The two new prayer focuses follow JT's role in others, including Azusa Now LA, Awaken The Dawn, OneRace Stone Mountain, and Pray on MLK.

In his recently published first book, Make Straight The Path: Following the Just One into Righteousness and Peacemaking through Holy Activism, JT revisits prayer at Azusa Now LA.

There, under Spirit-led inspiration, he told thousands gathered in the Memorial Coliseum in 2016 of the nation's need for a new movement he later called Civil Righteousness.

Pray on MLK, another prayer focus involving streets, parks, and memorials named after the late preacher and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., convened tens of thousands of spiritual warriors around the world for several years.

A spiritual son of prophetic intercessor Lou Engle, who rallied youth to The Call for prayer in stadiums across America, JT believes the political divide formed by our nation's midterm election is another reason to cry out to heaven.

"Rather than lobbing arrows from social media posts and comments, going back and forth with people, take some time away to get silent before the Lord, to weep and pray," said JT.

He added Christians need to get humble before and proximate to people who are different than themselves.

"Have meals, conversations, and coffee with someone you know voted differently than you. And commit to build friendship and not frustration," said JT.

His home purchase in Ferguson 12 years ago followed a prophetic visit to the city after 18-year-old Michael Brown was shot and killed by a police officer.

In Ferguson, JT prayer-walked the city with the hand of the Lord upon him during roughly 90 days of civil unrest across the nation.

This and other ministry outreaches in some of America's most underserved cities point to the miraculous power of God on JT's life, which has been threatened with drawn weapons more than most people will experience in their lifetimes.

Jonathan Tremaine "JT" Thomas writes these stories and more in Make Straight the Path, a biblical walk down the road to righteousness and peacemaking for everybody, regardless of the culture or nation in which they live.