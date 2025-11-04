'Pray, Believe, Prepare': Churches Across US Step Up Security Amid Rise of Deadly Attacks

Once considered sanctuaries of peace, America's churches are increasingly becoming targets of deadly violence. Since July, at least three fatal church shootings have shaken communities across the country, prompting pastors and congregations to tighten security and seek specialized training.

At New Wine Ministry in Decatur, Arkansas, worshippers gathered to celebrate the Feast of Tabernacles — while two Vietnam veterans patrolled the grounds outside.

"That kind of event will draw people that are curious and perhaps have some type of ulterior thing that they want to do to cause trouble," said Don Huddle, part of the church's security team.

Pastor Vincent Xavier said faith must be paired with vigilance. "We don't want to walk in fear," he said. "But we want to be careful and cautious because people's lives matter. They deserve the right to fellowship in peace without worrying about someone coming in to do horrible things."

The heightened alert follows a string of deadly attacks: in September, a man set fire to a Mormon church in Michigan after killing four people; in August, two children were gunned down during a Catholic Mass in Minneapolis; and in July, two women were shot to death at a Baptist church service in Kentucky.



Massive flames and smoke rise from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, about 50 miles north of Detroit, Sept. 28, 2025. (Screenshot from video by Julie J, @Malkowski6April via AP)

"A lot of churches are starting to see that they better step up," said Ted Marshall, another security volunteer. "It's a whole different game now."

In response, the United States Concealed Carry Association (USCCA) has expanded its "Protecting Your House of Worship" safety training nationwide. Firearms instructor Ron Garrett said more than 600 events have been held since May, training over 12,000 participants in threat assessment, active shooter response, and emergency medical care.



Dan Beazley carries a cross at a memorial at Annunciation Catholic Church after a school chapel shooting, Aug. 28, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

"Houses of worship face unique challenges," Garrett said. "We want to be welcoming, and that makes it harder to protect the interior of the church."

Garrett added that social media notoriety is fueling some attacks. "You can become famous very quickly — by becoming an active shooter," he said.

Other agencies are also offering safety courses, including the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office in Michigan, and the Allentown Diocese in Pennsylvania.

Pastor John Arnold of First Presbyterian Church in Rogers, Arkansas, attended one of the USCCA sessions. "They had a rubric of things you need to be prepared for," he said. "Now we're assessing what we do or don't have in place."

Church member and self-defense instructor Laura Ruoff, who holds a concealed carry permit, said the training empowers her. "I definitely won't be running," she said. "I have the confidence to step up and help protect."

For many faith leaders, that balance of belief and preparation defines this new era.

"So we pray, we believe — but we also prepare," said Pastor Xavier.