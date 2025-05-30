Phil Robertson's Last Words to His Son Revealed: 'Humbled to Keep His Legacy Going'

Al Robertson, the eldest son of the Robertson clan, is offering a heartfelt tribute to his father, Phil Robertson, who died May 25 after a battle with Alzheimer’s.

In a statement shared with CBN News, Al Robertson — whose family rose to fame in 2012, when their hit reality show “Duck Dynasty” premiered on A&E — reflected on his father’s profound influence in his life.

“Well, it has finally happened,” he wrote. “The man that raised me, trained and disciplined me, accepted me, loved me and partnered with me in sharing the Gospel of Jesus has left this life and crossed over to await the Great Resurrection.”

Rather than lament, Robertson expressed gratitude and hope, appealing to his Christian faith to process the tragic loss with which the family is coping.

“I feel joyful, and even relieved, that he no longer suffers from a terrible, mind destroying disease known as Alzheimer’s,” Robertson continued. “I am also humbled to keep his legacy going to reach as many people as possible with the saving grace of Jesus Christ’s coming to earth, death, burial, resurrection and ascension.”

He said the past decade of working with his dad on books, podcasts, and other projects has been “some of the most rewarding ministry experiences” he has ever had.

“I do not grieve like men with no hope and I don’t say goodbye , but ‘see you in a while’ instead,” he said. “As he told me over and over in my life, especially the last few years, ‘Al, the resurrection looms larger every day for us all.’ Indeed it does Dad, indeed it does.

Other family members are sharing powerful messages as well, with Sadie Robertson, Phil’s granddaughter, revealing one of the final things he said to her: “Full strength ahead!” It’s a powerful reminder to power through and keep on moving even in the wake of pain and tragedy.

Sadie also reflected on her grandpa’s influence over her family and fans.

“It was his testimony that changed his life, our families life, and thousands of others,” she said, referring to Phil overcoming alcoholism and finding Jesus decades ago. “Now he is experiencing it in the fullness. Fully alive in Christ. The new has come.”

Her father, Willie — Phil’s son, also shared his dad’s final words.

“The last words he said to me as I leaned down over his weakened body was ‘You’re my brother,'” Willie wrote in an Instagram post. “It made total sense to me. He always told me we were coworkers in the Kingdom of God. Maybe that’s why I always just called him Phil.”

Continue to pray for the Robertson family as they mourn the loss of Phil. The family comes back to TV June 1 with the premiere of “Duck Dynasty: The Revival,” a new show on A&E.

