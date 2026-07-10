PCUSA's Stunning Trans Vote Leaves Many Christians Asking: How Did We Get Here?

America's largest Presbyterian denomination, the Presbyterian Church USA (PCUSA), has overwhelmingly voted 441-30 to support access to trans surgeries, including for children.

The denomination calls it "gender-affirming care" while critics say it doesn't affirm the person's true God-given gender. But PCUSA says it "is medically necessary and evidence based for the well-being of many transgender, nonbinary, and gender-expansive people who experience symptoms of gender dysphoria or distress that result from having one's gender identity not match their sex assigned at birth."

CBN's Faith In Action gives you a way to make your voice heard! Stand. Sign. Pray. Sign the petition to stop tax dollars being spent on gender transitions for kids.

Christian author Virgil Walker told Decision Magazine, the official publication of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA), "When a denomination votes to bless what God calls sin, the vote itself is not the real story. The real story is a church that has decided the spirit of the age gets the final word instead of the Word that made the age. That decision was settled long before any ballot was counted."

"Scripture does not leave us guessing about who we are. Genesis tells us God made us male and female in His own image, and He called His handiwork very good (Genesis 1:27, 31). A church that can no longer say so has stopped listening to the One it claims to serve and begun echoing the culture it was sent to reach," Walker said.

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