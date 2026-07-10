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PCUSA's Stunning Trans Vote Leaves Many Christians Asking: How Did We Get Here?

CBN News
07-10-2026

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America's largest Presbyterian denomination, the Presbyterian Church USA (PCUSA), has overwhelmingly voted 441-30 to support access to trans surgeries, including for children.

The denomination calls it "gender-affirming care" while critics say it doesn't affirm the person's true God-given gender. But PCUSA says it "is medically necessary and evidence based for the well-being of many transgender, nonbinary, and gender-expansive people who experience symptoms of gender dysphoria or distress that result from having one's gender identity not match their sex assigned at birth." 

CBN's Faith In Action gives you a way to make your voice heard! Stand. Sign. Pray. Sign the petition to stop tax dollars being spent on gender transitions for kids.

Christian author Virgil Walker told Decision Magazine, the official publication of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA), "When a denomination votes to bless what God calls sin, the vote itself is not the real story. The real story is a church that has decided the spirit of the age gets the final word instead of the Word that made the age. That decision was settled long before any ballot was counted."

"Scripture does not leave us guessing about who we are. Genesis tells us God made us male and female in His own image, and He called His handiwork very good (Genesis 1:27, 31). A church that can no longer say so has stopped listening to the One it claims to serve and begun echoing the culture it was sent to reach," Walker said.

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CBN News is a national/international, nonprofit news organization that provides programming 24 hours a day by cable, satellite and the Internet. Staffed by a group of acclaimed news professionals, CBN News delivers stories to over a million viewers each day without a specific agenda. With its headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va., CBN News has bureaus in Washington D.C., Jerusalem, and elsewhere around the world. What began as a segment on CBN's flagship program, The 700 Club, in the early 1980s, CBN News has since expanded into a multimedia news organization that offers today's news headlines