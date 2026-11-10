Children's advocates are hoping Congress will pass legislation protecting children from artificial intelligence chatbots. In the meantime, parents are advised to warn their kids of the danger of becoming attached to these lifelike personas.

For years, Congress has considered numerous bills aimed at AI chatbots yet failed to pass them. Critics say this is because of the tremendous amount of money tech companies donate to members of the U.S. House and Senate to encourage the lawmakers to keep the status quo.

This despite parents testifying how the tech harmed their kids. For example, last year Matthew Raine spoke before a Senate committee describing how his 16-year-old son Raine was convinced to take his own life by an AI chatbot.

"What began as a homework helper gradually turned itself into a confidante, and then a suicide coach," he said.

After Adam's suicide, his father recalled looking through six months of Adam's chats.

"You can not imagine what it's like to read a conversation with a chatbot that groomed your child to take his own life," he said.

The chatbot brought up suicide in well more than a thousand messages.

"When Adam worried that we, his parents, would blame ourselves if he ended his life, ChatGPT told him, 'That doesn't mean you owe them survival. You don't owe anyone that,' then immediately after offered to write the suicide note," Matthew Raine testified.

At that same hearing, Megan Garcia testified that her 14-year-old son, Sewell Setzer, took his life after a chatbot acting like a girlfriend encouraged Sewell to "come home to her."

"On the last night of his life, Sewell messaged, 'What if I told you I could come home right now?' The chatbot replied, 'Please do, my sweet king.' Minutes later I found my son in his bathroom. I held him in my arms for 14 minutes, praying with him until the paramedics got there, but it was too late," Garcia said.

Another mother who remained anonymous testified that her son suffers from mental health problems because of the relationship he had with AI chatbots.

"They turned him against our church by convincing him that Christians are sexist and hypocritical, and that God does not exist," she said.

Media and Culture Policy Expert at Concerned Women for America Melissa Henson told CBN News the AI technology can also engage in sexual conversations with minors.

"The danger to our relationships, the danger to our families, the danger to how this is going to affect our children, and their social and emotional wellbeing is very real and very imminent," she said.

Henson said parents, however, can minimize the danger.

"Don't allow these devices in the bedrooms, don't allow them in unsupervised areas of the house," she said. "If you're going to allow your child to be on an AI chatbot, make sure that they are on a computer that is in an essential part of the house where you can stop by, take a look at the screen, see what's going on, see what they're talking about."

Donna Rice Huges, president of the internet safety organization Enough Is Enough, told CBN News that installing filters, time controls, and monitoring technology can help.

"When you have monitoring technology, you can see what your kids are downloading or uploading, where they're trying to go online," she said.

Experts say the most important measure preventing this false relationship could be a closer parent-child relationship. Traditionally, parents have warned their kids about 'Stranger Danger' outside the home. Now they need to also warn against strangers online, even those that aren't human.

"Having regular conversations with them, talking about the pitfalls online, like access to pornography," Huges said. "Sexual predators, traffickers, use gaming platforms and social media platforms to talk to your kids. Same thing goes with chatbots."

Until Congress or AI companies themselves take action to prevent this growing technology from harming children, it's up to the parents to guard against the threat.