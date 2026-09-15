Parental Rights Battle Erupts as State Seeks to Transition Teen Girl

Photo Credit: Joseph and Arlene Kutzko as seen on Fox News

ANALYSIS

A Massachusetts family is in the fight of their lives after the state took custody of their teenage daughter—and now the battle over parental rights, religious conviction and gender ideology has landed in court.

Joseph and Arlene Kutzko say they have not spoken to their daughter, Sophie, since late 2024, when the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families removed her from their home, according to Fox News' Lauren Green.

The parents allege the conflict erupted after they refused, on the basis of their Catholic faith, to affirm their daughter as a boy.

But the story did not begin with DCF.

The Kutzkos allege a counselor at Algonquin Regional High School had already begun socially transitioning Sophie without their knowledge before reporting the family to child services. The school did not comment to Fox News on the allegation.

Attorney Vernadette Broyles, who represents the family, says the case exposes a much larger problem.

"You start with school policies that refuse to inform parents when a child rejects their sex and claims another identity," Broyles told Fox News, describing what she called a direct "school to DCF pipeline."

Now DCF has guardianship of Sophie, and a permanent restraining order prevents her parents and older brother from contacting her, Green reported. DCF did not respond to Fox News' request for comment.

But the state just hit a roadblock.

A judge temporarily blocked officials on Friday from administering a high dose of testosterone to Sophie. The next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 29.

This is where the culture war becomes painfully personal. The debate is no longer confined to school board meetings, political speeches or social media. For this family, the question unfolds inside their own home: Can the government override parents when their religious convictions clash with prevailing gender ideology?

For Christian families watching this case, this is a sign that we must be praying and pushing back against the darkness trying to creep over our land.

Published by agreement with Charisma Media.

Abby Trivett is a writer and editor for Charisma Media and has a passion for sharing the gospel through the written word. She holds two degrees from Regent University, a B.A. in Communication with a concentration in Journalism and a Master of Arts in Journalism. She is the author of the newly released book, The Power of Suddenly: Discover How God Can Change Everything in a Moment.