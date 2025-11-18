One Billion Reasons to Rejoice: YouVersion Celebrates Massive Milestone, 'God's Word Everywhere'

OKLAHOMA CITY – More people than ever are turning to the Bible. Sales are up, with close to 20 million purchased in the U.S. this year. And here's more good news: the YouVersion Bible App just hit one billion installs.

Last month, fans of the Oklahoma City Thunder lit up the Paycom Center, celebrating the team's 2025 NBA Championship at the season opener banner ceremony. Monday night, thousands packed the arena again—not for a basketball game, but to celebrate the Bible.

This event was planned to mark a milestone: one billion downloads since the launch of the YouVersion Bible App back in 2008.

Users and believers from all over the world came for a night of worship, reflection, thanksgiving, and dreaming about what's in store for the future of the app and Bible engagement. If you couldn't attend or catch the livestream, CBN News was on site to record some of the sights and sounds, including some names you may recognize:

Gospel Recording Artist CeCe Winans sang a worship song for the event about the goodness of God.

Christine Caine from the A21 Campaign said, "There is nothing more important on earth than the Word of God."

YouVersion Bible App Founder Bobby Gruenewald said: "We were planning this and I said, 'I really don't know any other response but for us to worship.'"

Founding pastor of Life.Church Craig Groeschel said, "Our vision is God's Word—everywhere and every day."

Attendee Hannah Rogers said, "I'm currently in a Bible plan right now that I'm walking through daily. And it has just brought me closer to God."

Bible app user, Madison Oswald, said: "I really love listening to it—and like listening and reading it at the same time, because that keeps me focused. I've got ADHD."

Another attendee, Ashton Rogers, said: "Jesus, He changed my life. And His Word is true. I seek wisdom because I don't have it all figured out."

"About five years ago, I was real bad in my addiction, substance abuse. And I went to church, and then the Bible app slowly became—got a relationship with Christ, and I love it," app user Christopher Evans said.

"And one billion downloads also means this: that God is using YouVersion as a tool to unite the church globally," one speaker at the event declared.

The movement doesn't stop here. YouVersion and partners like Hallow, Glorify, He Gets Us, and the Bible Project teamed up to mark this November as Global Bible Month—different ministries coming together to get people in the Bible daily for 30 days. More than 2.5 billion people have signed up for that pledge.

