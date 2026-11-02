Occultists Launch 'Blue Wave Ritual' of Witchcraft to Induce a Democrat Takeover of Congress

Practitioners of witchcraft and the occult are at it again, casting spells to "bind" President Trump and influence the midterm elections in order to induce a Democratic "Blue Wave" takeover of Congress.

Occult author and speaker Michael M. Hughes used the website Medium to rally witches and non-witches alike to cast a collective spell on October 26, 2026, to undermine President Trump and "save democracy."

Hughes and his allies who embrace witchcraft have attempted this dark spiritual strategy in previous elections as well. Religion News Service has reported on his efforts over the years, going back to his "Spell to Bind Donald Trump and All Those Who Abet Him" back in 2017.

He also published an entire book about spells and magic back then, and credited the movement with helping Democrats take over the House of Representatives in 2018 to impeach Trump.

"Any of these rituals that we've worked over the past few years is, for me, like putting gas in the spiritual gas tank, and that's what I think rituals can do for people," he said at the time.

In 2020, CBN News also reported that witches plotted multiple "binding" events to cast a similar Blue Wave Spell to get Joe Biden elected and President Trump removed from office.

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Once again, Hughes is guiding his followers with the spell and items they'll need to cast the "Blue Wave Ritual 3.0."

He writes, "You may repeat it as often as you wish (including on or the night before Election Day, November 3). Even if you've never considered doing a magical spell, your country needs you now more than ever..."

"It's time to put all of our collective spiritual energy into the fight," he continues. "Join us. You don't need to be a witch, a Wiccan, or a magic practitioner. You can be any religion or none, spiritual or an atheist. You can do the ritual as a prayer to whatever god or goddess you favor, to the Universe at large, or just to reaffirm your commitment to your ideals. You don't need to believe in magic to make magical things happen."

His plan involves a tarot card, altars, incense, photos of candidates, a nail, and spells which we won't repeat, including specific chants to break down Republican candidates and specific chants to raise up Democrats. He instructs those engaging in this witchcraft to use certain words spoken "with absolute contempt and fury," and to believe deeply with faith because that's "an important key to manifesting magic."

Hughes specifically names U.S. Senate candidates James Talarico (D-TX) and Abdul El-Sayed (D-MI) as politicians who should be raised up for victory by those participating in this witchcraft.

The group Intercessors for America (IFA) is sounding the alarm about this wave of witchcraft, saying it's not just Hughes, but there are other occultists leading this charge as well.

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IFA is calling on Christians to engage in spiritual warfare to cancel the dark magic being deployed in this election. "It's important for intercessors to understand some of its components so they can pray against this nefarious scheme," IFA states.

IFA reminds Christians that intercessory prayer is the key to seeing God's will done on earth as it is in heaven. The group explains that Christians possess the power to battle the darkness, offering the following analysis and prayer:

"Assassination culture, reproductive 'rights,' gender confusion, transhumanism, antisemitism, medical tyranny (vaccine mandates), and Marxism – these are all the rotten fruit of paganism. But we are not helpless in this battle. Let's take our cue from godly men such as Rees Howells, a missionary whose life of intercession literally changed world events. U-boats, tanks, bombs, and Hitler himself were no match for the powerful prayers that shook heaven during World War 2.

The forces of darkness stand no chance against the King of Kings! Jesus Christ has ALL AUTHORITY over any spell or any demons that could be summoned. As intercessors, we partner with Him.

Behold, I have given you authority to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy, and nothing shall hurt you, Luke 10:19.

Let's Pray!

Lord Jesus, we ask for Your mighty hand to halt the forces of darkness that seek to influence the 2026 midterm elections and any evil plan in the works. We plead Your precious blood over our poll stations and workers, as well as over the people of our nation. We also plead Your blood over any spells, enchantments, or curses that are being cast by the Blue Wave 3.0 Movement. We declare those spells null and void! We know that many who are engaged in pagan practices, such as witchcraft, do not know who You are, Lord. We pray that instead of a Blue Wave across America, we would have a wave of revival where dark hearts are enlightened by the truth of Your Word and by Your sacrifice on the cross. Give Your angels charge over our citizens, over our elections, and over the beloved land You have given us."

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