Number of Teen Girls Identifying as LGBT Plummets Suddenly

The number of teen girls identifying as lesbian or bisexual has plunged rapidly over the last four years.

According to new data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a whopping 30 percent of ninth-grade girls identified as lesbian or bisexual in 2021. By 2025, that figure had fallen to 17 percent.

Those identifying as bisexual alone fell by half -- from 26 percent to 13 percent.

While researchers agree the statistics show a significant downward turn, they emphasize that the exact causes of the decline remain unclear.

However, plenty of speculation has begun. Terry Schilling, president of the American Principles Project, wrote on X, "Amazing what happens when you cut the Department of Education and USAID."

Amazing what happens when you cut the Department of Education and USAID. — Terry Schilling (@Schilling1776) September 28, 2026

Glenn Stanton, the Director of Global Family Formation Studies at Focus on the Family, spoke to CBN News about this sudden shift away from LGBT identities.

He believes the dramatic decline is a natural correction following an artificial spike in these identities, arguing that these sexual labels are often adopted for social or experimental reasons rather than being inherent truths.

He states, "LGBT and T and all those things are not really things. They're sociopolitical identities that young people seem to identify with because it's the hip thing to do or because they want to be experimental or because they're confused about who they are."

When it comes to the binary nature of sexuality, Stanton highlights what he sees as hypocrisy within the LGBTQ agenda, noting that the "LGB" identities rely on a sexual binary that newer transgender or queer concepts have rejected.

He explains, "The LGBTQ community is not really a community... The letters fight with one another like crazy... LGB... are fundamentally binary."

He says the recent 180-degree shift in teen identities exposes the truth behind all the political rhetoric. "You can take a beach ball and push it under the water and say it belongs under the water, but it needs pressure to keep it down there. What we're seeing in culture today is that pressure cannot sustain itself. That beach ball is coming back up."

Stanton concludes that this is a chance for Christian believers to focus on sharing the biblical worldview, which is a "more beautiful and true story about male and female and about human sexuality."

Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest news from a Christian perspective.