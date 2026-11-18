Unites Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at LaGuardia Airport after the FAA announced a nationwide ground stop, November 13, 2026. (Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

NSA Incident Comes Amid Spate of Tech Disruptions Shaking US from Airlines to Banks

After a flurry of technical breakdowns and outages from Microsoft to airlines to major banks, Congress is looking into the string of disruptions that has shaken the nation over the past week.

It comes after yet another incident disrupted the secretive National Security Agency.

The agency reported "a temporary degradation of service" of its internal communication system, which employees use to share highly classified information. But the NSA says it occurred during routine maintenance.

Now Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton are facing questions in a House hearing today.

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday there's no evidence the incidents are connected or the result of cyberattacks.

"These issues that we've seen from a technical standpoint are completely unrelated, one from another. That is what we have seen. That's what all the evidence indicates. That's what all our information indicates," Rubio explained.

"We have zero evidence or any reason to believe that any of these isolated or individual instances have anything to do with nefarious actors, with cyber hackers, with criminals, with another nation state, with a malign actor of any kind," he said.

Meanwhile, several businesses, including Apple, Marriott hotels, and financial services company Charles Schwab, experienced trouble with their online systems Tuesday.

Prior to that, several banks, including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Capital One, and Zelle also experienced outages.

And as CBN News reported, widespread outages struck Microsoft Outlook, while a reported router malfunction also forced the FAA to issue a rare four-hour groundstop Friday, snarling air traffic for three days.

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