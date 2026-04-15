Miss America Pageant Fixes Definition of a Woman After Stripping FL Winner of Her Title

The Miss America Organization has reportedly notified Florida's Attorney General that the pageant has updated its contract language to clarify its definition of what constitutes a woman.

The move comes after the organization had previously revised its definition of "female" to allow biological males in the contest, as long as they had undergone genital surgery. That definition led to the ousting of a Miss Florida winner, Kayleigh Bush, from the contest, because she disagreed with that stance.

Bush had been crowned as the Miss North Florida 2025 pageant winner in August 2024, but then she was denied the official title months later because she objected to the unbiblical definition of "female" presented in the updated Miss America contract.

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According to the non-profit legal group Liberty Counsel, the Miss America Organization (MAO) revised the contract language after Bush won the title. The faith-based legal group sent two demand letters to MAO, contending that it needs to provide Bush with her rightful scholarship, which was one of the benefits of being crowned Miss North Florida.

Then, Florida AG James Uthmeier sent a letter to the Miss America Pageant, cautioning that it may be violating the state's deceptive advertising law for promoting a female-only competition while then allowing gender-confused biological males to compete.

"To advance in competition, Miss North Florida 2025, Kayleigh Bush, was told to sign a contract that forced her to compete against men. She refused. 'Miss' America and 'Miss' Florida advertise as women-only competitions, which is misleading and may violate FL law. This is wrong!" Uthmeier posted.

In its response to Uthmeier, the law office for the Miss America Organization now defined "biological woman" as a person having "two x chromosomes." The original contract language Bush refused to sign stated:

"2.3.5.1. Sex. The Applicant must be a Female. 'Female' means a born female or an individual who has fully completed Sex Reassignment Surgery via Vaginoplasty (from male to female) with supporting medical documentation and records."

Liberty Counsel reports the new language states:

"2.3.5.1. Sex. The applicant must be a naturally born Female. 'Female' means a born female or born an intersex female individual (defined as one born with two x chromosomes with nonconforming genitalia) who has fully completed Sex Reassignment Surgery via Vaginoplasty with supporting medical documentation and records."

While the new language cites the very rare circumstance of ambiguous genitalia (cited here at 0.018% of births), the definition no longer suggests that males can become females.

Mallory Hudson, communications manager for Miss America HQ, confirmed the change to the Washington Times.

Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver said, "We are pleased that Miss America has finally come to its senses and revised its contract to remove the ridiculous statement that a boy can be a girl. A boy cannot be a girl. Miss America now knows what a woman is—a common sense understanding that Kayleigh Bush knew instinctually. Miss America should now reinstate the benefits of Bush's crown, including the scholarship that she rightfully deserves."