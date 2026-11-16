'Miracle on the Mississippi': Nearly 200 Escape After Tanker Slams Into New Orleans Cruise Boat

They're calling it the "Miracle on the Mississippi." After a tanker struck a cruise ship at the Port of New Orleans, everyone survived.

City, state, and federal officials are praising the crews of nearby vessels, as well as New Orleans first responders, who took quick action to save lives.

New video shows the moment a 500-foot tanker crashed into the riverboat while it was docked in New Orleans with nearly 200 passengers on board.

One passenger recalled, "I fell to the ground, and I remember, as I was getting up, thinking, 'I can't believe I'm alive.'"

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Another described the terrifying scene: "Splinters of wood were falling down, and beams, and the water was ankle-deep at this point. All I kept thinking was, 'I don't want to drown.'"

The boat rapidly began taking on water, and within 22 minutes, it was lying on its side with more than 100 people in the river.

A nearby riverboat captain was among those who came to the rescue, pulling nine people from the water and helping prevent a tragedy.

"Most of them were in some sort of shock, so we tried to get to them as fast as we could. A lot of the people we pulled out didn't have life jackets on," he said.

Officials credited the swift rescue effort for the remarkable outcome, saying, "We have zero people unaccounted for, which truly is a miracle on the Mississippi."

Investigators determined the tanker's steering system failed. The vessel's owner said it "deeply regrets" what happened.

The cruise boat remains tied to the dock. The next challenge is safely removing 16,000 gallons of fuel and repairing at least $1 million in damage to the terminal.

