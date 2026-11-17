Another stunning moment of revival has broken out inside a prison as 200 men gave their lives to Christ and 47 of them were baptized on the spot.

The ministry God Behind Bars reports it happened inside an Oklahoma prison as 300 incarcerated men gathered together to seek God.

"Men were weeping, lifting their hands, and crying out to Jesus! You could feel the hunger for God in that room. These men weren't just attending another prison event. They were encountering the life-changing power of JESUS!" the ministry reports.

As CBN News has been reporting, this has been happening over the past few years in multiple prisons and local jails across the country. And these aren't just what some have derided as temporary "jailhouse conversions." Ministers on site report genuine salvations happening in large numbers with significant spiritual impact.

"Something POWERFUL is happening behind prison walls across America. Revival is not limited to church buildings. God is raising up men inside prisons who are surrendering their past, finding freedom in Christ, and becoming NEW CREATIONS!" God Behind Bars contends.

"These prison walls may hold their bodies, but they CANNOT hold back what God is doing in their hearts! REVIVAL IS HAPPENING BEHIND BARS, AND THIS IS ONLY THE BEGINNING!!!"

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America's revival behind bars appears to have kicked into high gear back in 2022. That's when the God Behind Bars ministry reported more than 450 inmates baptized after giving their lives to Christ, when "only 90 were baptized" the previous year.

2022: 'Amazing Miracles' Taking Place in Prisons as 'God Behind Bars' Baptizes More than 450 Inmates

More powerful reports came in 2023 when the ministry reported 130 new baptisms at just one federal prison for women. Then came more examples in 2024, with another 140 women baptized, then 300 more men and women giving their lives to Christ in a revival event in Louisiana State Penitentiary.

Multiple ministry reports in 2025 revealed revival still ongoing, with 400 inmates born again in a Victory Christian Center outreach at an Oklahoma prison, 170 inmates baptized at Sumner County Jail in Tennessee, and 100 men choosing Christ in a Mississippi prison.

Those are just some of the examples of large-scale moments of spiritual awakening. Smaller events that have been taking place in multiple correctional facilities also add up to big numbers.

And the revival continues to roll along in 2026. Here are some of the latest examples:

CBN News has produced a documentary on how the Lord is stirring revival in the lives of young people across the U.S., too. It's called "Revival Generation," and you can stream it or order a DVD by clicking HERE.

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