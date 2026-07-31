Mama Bears Rising: As We Head Back-to-School, Do You Know What Your Kids Are Being Taught?

Back-to-school isn't just about backpacks and notebooks for some parents; it's also about paying closer attention to what's happening in the classroom. So a group called Mama Bears Rising is encouraging parents to look beyond the standard school prep and take a closer look at what their children are being taught.

Near Houston, mom of three Jessica Brassington launched Mama Bears Rising, a faith-based organization focused on helping parents get informed and stay involved in their children's education.

"It started just talking to people and praying to God, saying, 'What can I do? I don't know this.' And that's how you know it truly is faith-led, because I'm not a politician, I'm not an attorney. And so many times people say, 'Who are you again?'"

Brassington says many families are concerned about what students are being taught, including issues related to gender identity, textbook content, and other controversial topics. Her message to parents: don't tune out, lean in.

"We can't abdicate our health, our freedom, or our children's education to anyone else. At the end of the day, it's our personal responsibility. And so one of the themes that you will hear throughout the Mama Bears Rising community is: we're not going to tell you what to think, but we want to encourage you to be informed. And now, you go do the hard thing," she said.

Mama Bears Rising encourages moms and dads to ask questions, explore their options, and make the choices they believe are best for their children. The group is built around five key pillars: faith, protecting children, education, family wellness, and civic engagement.

"We can't expect to send our child to a building for the majority of their waking hours throughout childhood and then not expect them to take on something from someone else's worldview, if we're not willing to put in equal or greater amounts of time while we have them as young children."

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With experience in homeschooling, private school, and public school, Brassington says every child is different and that parental choice matters.

"I've done a mix of homeschool, private school, and public school with all three of my girls. They're now 22, 21, and 17. And I believe every child is different; they learn differently. So I love that we have that parental choice."

She wants to help parents around the country by supporting their faith as they teach their children to express their faith as well.

"We do say in Mama Bears Rising, unapologetically, believer in Jesus Christ, Judeo-Christian values. So in the faith pillar, there you will find resources that can help you grow," she explained.

Mama Bears Rising encourages parents to stay informed and to remain engaged, rather than simply reacting to the culture around them. Its mission is to connect moms and dads across the country so they can become stronger advocates for their children, their families, and their communities.