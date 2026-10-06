The Legal Battle Over Free Speech And Religious Liberty

Kelly Wright
10-06-2026

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A legal fight over what pastors can say from the pulpit is heading to a federal appeals court. The case centers around the Johnson Amendment, a law that critics say limits free speech in churches.

The National Religious Broadcasters, Intercessors for America, and two Texas churches are challenging the amendment, which bars tax-exempt nonprofit organizations, including churches, from endorsing or opposing political candidates.

Last year, those groups and the IRS proposed a settlement to protect pastors and church leaders from IRS penalties for speaking to their congregations about candidates and elections in the context of ministry and from biblical perspectives.

In March, however, a federal judge in Texas rejected that agreement and dismissed the case, saying the court did not have the legal authority to approve it under federal tax law.

Now the fight moves to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

The Justice Department wants the lower court ruling reversed, citing constitutional concerns.

Johnson Amendment supporters say it keeps churches from becoming political campaign platforms while opponents counter that it silences biblical teaching on issues that shape how people vote.

Last June, Dr. Ben Carson, the Vice-Chairman of President Trump's Religious Liberty Commission, voiced his opposition.

"Protect religious Americans from government-led litigation targeting their free exercise. Repeal the Johnson amendment," Dr. Carson said.

The case is proving to be an important test of free speech, religious liberty, and the role of churches in public life.

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About The Author

Kelly Wright
Kelly
Wright

Kelly Wright is the Senior White House Correspondent at CBN News. He’s an Emmy award-winning journalist with an extensive career covering hard news and the most important stories facing both the United States and the world. He has covered key moments in American history as diverse as George Floyd, the Abu Ghraib prison scandal, Gambino crime boss John Gotti, and the Challenger explosion. During the U.S. War with Iraq, Wright was embedded with U.S. and British troops and reported on humanitarian efforts and the training of Iraqi security forces. He has landed significant, exclusive interviews through his four-decade career, including O.J. Simpson, international heads of state, and Presidents Trump and Obama.

Wright’s passion is “telling stories that uplift and unite…using journalism as a tool to shine a light on hope amid challenges.” Prior to joining CBN News, he hosted America’s Hope With Kelly Wright” at NTD/Epoch in New York, anchored The World Tonight at the Black News Channel, and hosted Taking Care of Business at TBN. Wright spent 15 years as a FOX News Anchor/Reporter where he also co-hosted Fox & Friends Weekend. He was a weekend anchor at Raleigh’s WRAL-TV, and in the 1980’s, served as a national reporter for The 700 Club and CBN News. Wright started his career at WAVY-TV/WVBT-TV in Norfolk, VA.

Above all, Kelly Wright is a man of faith. He is an ordained minister and a sought-after Gospel recording artist—having performed in venues like the Apollo Theater, The Cotton Club, The Metropolitan Room, and Lincoln Center. Wright is a graduate of Oral Roberts University and holds an honorary doctorate from Northwest University. He is a proud husband, father, and grandfather. 

“As the Senior White House Correspondent for CBN News, I’m going to have a busy few years ahead,” says Wright. “I’m grateful to God for giving me the opportunity to go to various parts of the world where the light is dim and to show how God’s light brings hope over despair, faith over fear and love over hate.” 

Follow @kellywrightnews (Instagram, X, Facebook) and his YouTube @AmericasHopeWithKellyWright. 