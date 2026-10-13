Jim Bakker's Family Honors His Passing with a Celebration of Life

Television evangelist Jim Bakker has passed away at the age of 86. On Monday, his family held a memorial service to honor his lifetime of ministry.

They honored Bakker, saying: "A pioneer of Christian television, builder, visionary, husband, father, pastor, and friend, Jim dedicated his life to sharing the Gospel and reminding the world: 'God loves you. He really does'."



Lori Bakker, his wife, announced his death last week on his official Instagram page, saying, "It is with a broken heart that I share that my beloved husband, Jim Bakker, went home to be with the Lord this evening."

"For 66 years, Jim gave his life to preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He was a pioneer of Christian television, but to me, he was my husband, my best friend, and the man I was honored to walk beside through so many seasons of life and ministry," she continued.

She did not give a cause of death, but six years ago, Jim Bakker did experience a stroke.

You can watch the Celebration of Life here.

Bakker and his first wife, Tammy Faye, founded the PTL (Praise the Lord) television ministry in Fort Hill, South Carolina, in the 1970s, later called the Jim and Tammy Show. But his journey through life and ministry included some highly publicized struggles and scandals. In 1987, Jim spent 5 years in federal prison after a fraud conviction, and when he was released, he wrote a book titled "I Was Wrong."

More than 30 years later, Bakker was back on television, hosting his new show called "The Jim Bakker Show," alongside Lori.

"Jim loved people deeply. He loved this ministry, and he loved the friends and partners who stood with him throughout the years. Even in his final days, his heart was still for the work of God and for the Gospel to continue reaching the world," Lori Bakker shared.

"Our family is grieving and we ask for your prayers and privacy during this time," she said. "Jim finished his race with faith. His voice, his vision, and his legacy will never be forgotten."

