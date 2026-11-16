It Was Airport Armageddon With Almost 18,000 Flights Cancelled. Who's to Blame?

To call what happened at airports over the weekend 'travel chaos' might be an understatement.

A four-hour ground stop on Friday spilled over into Saturday and Sunday, cancelling or delaying tens of thousands of flights. Mountains of luggage piled up as millions of travelers were stranded in airports.

"This is ridiculous. It's so ridiculous. It's unbelievable," said a woman traveler. A man summarized his situation as, "Rebook again, cancel again." And another stranded traveler observed, "Without technology, basically nothing works. That's insane."

University of Illinois Professor Sheldon Jacobson said, "To this magnitude, the last time we saw this was September 11th, and that was, of course, a terrorist incident."

And it's all being blamed on a couple of routers. One in Arkansas and one in Texas.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told ABC, "Once we shut ability to broadcast down on the routers, the issue is resolved. But we don't actually have the root cause."

Duffy says the routers overloaded the entire system during an upgrade from old copper wires to fiber cables.

Aviation Expert Col. Steve Ganyard said, "So, obviously, you build into the system redundancy so that a cascading failure doesn't take out the whole system. But here we had a single technician in rural Arkansas who may have flipped a switch that wasn't supposed to be flipped, which ended up flooding data into the systems and overloaded the system."

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A passenger at Boston's Logan airport got so frustrated he tried to grab the computer at the American Airlines baggage counter before bystanders tackled him to the ground.

The Trump Administration is blaming the Biden Administration for the problem and wants $50 billion to update America's aging air traffic control system.

Democrats are questioning how previous funds have been spent and why the new request is so high.

Transportation Secretary Duffy said, "I just need the money to make the investment to make sure this never happens again. "

Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) told CBS' Face the Nation, "My first question would be, well, what about that other 12 and a half billion that's sitting in your bank account right now? How about if you spend that before we put more money in that bank account?"

Duffy says, "$12.5 billion is not nearly enough to fix a system that has been neglected for decades."

Air travelers would just like this past weekend to never happen again.

One traveler said, "I think we all would agree it has to end. We all have to come together and end it, and not worry about politics."