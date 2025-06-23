Iran Fires Missiles at US Bases in Qatar and Iraq

Houthi supporters in Muslim pilgrim dress burn American and Israeli flags during an anti-U.S. and anti-Israel rally in Sanaa, Yemen, May 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Osamah Abdulrahman)

Iran reportedly launched missile strikes on Monday targeting U.S. military bases in Qatar and Iraq. The attack came in retaliation for the weekend U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites.



Residents in Doha, the capital of Qatar, reported seeing missiles streak across the sky, with local air defenses intercepting at least one. Iran's state television confirmed the attack on U.S. forces stationed at Al Udeid Air Base, describing the strike as "a mighty and successful response to America's aggression."

Al Udeid Air Base hosts the forward headquarters of the U.S. military’s Central Command.

Iran claimed responsibility for the Qatar attack. But while missiles were also launched at Ain al-Assad Air Base in western Iraq, according to an Iraqi security official, Iran did not acknowledge that attack.

It's unknown if there were damages from the missiles fired toward U.S. forces in Iraq, but Qatar said it successfully intercepted the missiles aimed at Al Udeid Air Base, and no casualties were reported there.

Observers believe Iran could be signaling that its response was meant to be a measured attempt to save face. The regime stated that the number of missiles it fired matched the number of bombs used by the U.S. on its nuclear facilities, a potential signal for de-escalation that could also be intended as disinformation.

