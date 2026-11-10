Inside Alaska's Front-Line Defense Against Russia and China: 'Make Our Adversaries Think Twice'

Alaska may feel remote, but its location puts it on the front lines of U.S. defense, strategically positioned at the center of a changing Arctic, and at one of the closest points between the U.S. and its adversaries. That makes what happens there critical to defending the homeland.

"It's a very...key bridge point, jumping-off point to get to virtually every place that's very populated in the Northern Hemisphere side of things," said Lt. Col. Jonathan Blenkush, commander of the 176th Battle Management Control Squadron at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, or JBER.

The U.S. isn't the only country taking advantage of the Arctic's strategic value.

Russia has long maintained a military presence there while China increasingly moves north, seeking greater access to Arctic shipping routes and resources.

Part of the Alaska Air National Guard, the airmen of the 176th help carry out around-the-clock missions to defend North American airspace.

"We are tracking both the civilian aircraft that are going across the state of Alaska through our airspace, as well as the military aircraft. So...that is Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, our Canadian counterparts, that occasionally are here operating as well," Blenkush told CBN News.

Expanding military cooperation between Russia and China makes that mission even more critical.

In 2024, bombers from both countries conducted their first recorded joint patrol near Alaska.

Although the aircraft didn't enter U.S. sovereign airspace, they did cross into the Air Defense Identification Zone, or ADIZ, which prompted an intercept by American and Canadian fighter jets.

"It's knowing what is approaching your area ... making sure that people know that if they're going to enter our backyard, they've got to play by our rules, and that we have the ability to go out there and shadow them as necessary," Blenkush explained.

While each intercept is commemorated on this wall, the current count is somewhat behind the mission.

Thirty stars have yet to be added, representing intercepts since that 2024 joint patrol. From their control room, Col. Blenkush has been a part of more than 24 of those intercepts.

"For the most part, things are all very professional relations between how the intercepts seem to happen," he said.

Responding, however, is no small task as Alaska's enormous size means fighter jets can spend hours just getting into position.

"If you're going from Elmendorf up to the North Slope of Alaska, you're two, two and a half hours of flight time just to get out to the edge of the water."

Blenkush's team helps determine when fighter jets launch, their destination, and how they'll be supported along the way.

The mission has now moved beyond traditional air defense.

On Nov. 7, the squadron became officially redesignated from an Air Defense Squadron to the 176th Battle Management Control Squadron, reflecting an expanding role into additional military operations.

"We are not purely a defensive organization. We're picking up some more capabilities depending on how we are tasked from our leadership," Blenkush said.

As the mission expands, so does the range of threats facing the military. Blenkush says wars in Ukraine and Iran have underscored the dramatic change in warfare, especially the growing use of small drones.

"It is not what it was 15, 20 years ago when I first joined the Air Force. So that has been probably some of the biggest change that we're looking at: is what role, how are they employed, what are the best defenses against them?"

The unit is also modernizing technology used to manage those operations.

As the first Air Force squadron implementing a new cloud-based command and control system, it will combine radar and intelligence data with automation and some artificial intelligence.

This will ultimately help airmen make quicker decisions when confronted with evolving threats and conditions.

"We are prepared to make our adversaries think twice of if the benefits would outweigh the risk that they would be inducing if they tried to do anything against U.S. soil, or from a NORAD perspective, also Canadian soil and airspace," Blenkush told CBN News.

When it comes to protecting America's northern front line, the fighter jets may be the most visible part of the mission, but long before they take to the skies, there's a team on the ground making sure America knows what's coming.