'The Infinite Hope of Jesus' Shared with Students in the Least Religious City in America

God is transforming lives at the University of Washington in Seattle. While a Pew Research Center poll shows Seattle as the least religious city in America for two years, the light of Jesus is breaking through.

Students recently gathered in Red Square at the heart of campus for a student-led worship event, joyfully pursuing God together for hours. Pastor Jesse Bradley shared the gospel and the hope of Jesus, giving away Bibles and Try Praying booklets, and praying for anyone who was open.

Bradley, a former professional soccer player who's now a local pastor and a chaplain for the Seattle Sounders and the USMNT, tells CBN News his goal at the outreach was to share "the infinite hope of Jesus" with the crowd.

"The hope of Jesus is available for everyone. This is a relationship with God, not dead religion. Jesus overcame the grave, and He is our living hope. Jesus paid the full price for our sins, so we have forgiveness by His grace. Jesus takes away guilt and shame. Jesus is our Good Shepherd," Bradley shared.

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Pastor Bradley's Grace Community Church has been hosting gatherings on campus this year called MidweekHope.org in Kane Hall. He reports students find them inspiring and refreshing as they learn scripture, experience authentic community, and share testimonies during these encounters with Jesus.

"We have distributed hundreds of Bibles. Students are hungry spiritually; life is more than just academics. Jesus said, 'What does it profit someone to gain the whole world yet forfeit their soul?'" he explained.

"I was an atheist my freshman year at Dartmouth College until I took a religion class and read the gospel of John. Jesus caught my attention, then my devotion. Jesus came so that we could have abundant and eternal life. Jesus gives us a new identity that is secure because we are in God's family forever. Nothing can separate us from the love of Jesus, our Savior.

As CBN News has reported, Bradley ministers in multiple venues. In September, he helped lead a Faith & Family Celebration at a Sounders game at Lumen Field, including worship and a message from former MLS All-Star Paul Arriola.

MORE 'Only Jesus Fills That Space': Gospel Shared with Fans at Seattle Sounders Game

Arriola, who currently plays for the Sounders and was also a U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT) player, shared how his relationship with God has helped him overcome family tragedies and injuries during his career. He said he has found hope in Jesus, encouraging others to do the same.

During the U.S.-hosted World Cup over the summer, Bradley and other evangelists also took the opportunity to reach out to fans about victory through Jesus.

Learn About Bradley's Ministry: Just Choose Hope