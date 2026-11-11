'Hungry. For. Jesus.' 329 People Give Their Lives to Christ in Revival at Belmont University

Hundreds of students gave their hearts to Jesus Christ in Nashville, TN, on Tuesday night as the four-year-long spiritual awakening among America's youth persists.

It happened during the final 2026 college outreach of the UniteUS ministry as thousands of students gathered for Unite Nashville at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Belmont University.

"For hundreds of students, 'the night I gave my life to Jesus' will forever mean last night in Nashville. We can't get over that!" UniteUS wrote in a post.

This latest, powerful night of life-changing ministry unfolded as the college students gathered for worship led by Circuit Riders, with messages preached by Tonya Prewett and Grant Troutt.

UniteUS tells CBN News that 329 people made decisions for Christ by the end of the night, and students were baptized outside the auditorium immediately afterward.

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"Thank you Lord Jesus for moving with POWER last night!! What a beautiful name it is!!" one Belmont student commented online.

Another ministry supporter reflected on the night, saying, "This next generation is something special! Hungry. For. Jesus."

UniteUS posted, "Nashville, we're praying these stories travel. Into classrooms, through friend groups, back home to families. May people who weren't even in the room come to know Jesus because of what He did here!"

The ministry has reported a powerful, ongoing move of the Holy Spirit throughout the fall semester, with thousands of souls turning to Christ at Pepperdine University, the University of Miami, Appalachian State, and the University of South Alabama.

Since the first Unite outreach was held at Auburn on September 12, 2023, it has become a nationwide revival movement with more than two dozen college campuses reached and more than 100,000 students experiencing God in a powerful way.

CBN News has produced a documentary on how the Lord is working in the lives of young people across the U.S. It's called "Revival Generation," and you can stream it or order a DVD by clicking HERE.

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