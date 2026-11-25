ANALYSIS

As families across the country prepare to gather around the table for the holidays, millions of Americans are facing a very different reality: wondering how they'll put food on the table at all.

Hunger doesn't take a holiday, and neither should our responsibility to care for those experiencing it.

Throughout the country, more families struggle to put food on the table. Grocery prices remain high, lines for food banks and local pantries are lengthening and churches are receiving more requests from desperate families. From coast to coast, I've spoken with pastors and nonprofit leaders who can attest that the hunger crisis never went away. It affects almost eight percent of the globe.

Food insecurity isn't a policy debate for the families living it.

It's a mother deciding which bill goes unpaid so her kids don't have to skip lunch this week. It's a grandparent raising grandchildren on a fixed income that no longer stretches far enough. It's a household one car repair away from an empty pantry. These are more than mere statistics, and they're not strangers. They're our neighbors, co-workers, the family a pew away from us on Sunday morning — and they might be struggling in silence.

The need is greater than any one organization can meet alone. That's why it'll take all of us — churches, communities and neighbors — stepping in to care for the people around us and making sure no family is left to shoulder that burden alone. We must take seriously the role we play in our communities and learn to attack hunger together: one plate, one bag of groceries, one relationship at a time.

I believe the local church is uniquely positioned to step into that gap alongside food banks and pantries already doing this work; not to take their place, but to stand with them. I believe we have no reason not to.

Where Scripture is direct, we must be ardent.

Jesus said, "For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat" (Matthew 25:35 NIV).

He didn't outsource responsibility to a legislator or system. He handed it to His people.

"Suppose a brother or a sister is without clothes and daily food. If one of you says to them, 'Go in peace; keep warm and well fed,' but does nothing about their physical needs, what good is it?" James 2:15-16 asks (NIV).

Hunger is vulnerable, just like feeding the hungry was always meant to be personal. There's no excuse to turn a blind eye.

That conviction is at the heart of CityServe's compassion initiative for The Hungry, one of ten initiatives we've built to help churches around the globe turn good intentions into hands-on solutions. The strategy is simple: equip local congregations to feed those who are food insecure up close, where a human connection goes further than a handout.

A church doesn't have to start from zero to make a difference. Most communities already have a food bank doing remarkable work with limited resources. The simplest thing a congregation can do is call and ask what's needed. Sometimes it's volunteers to sort and pack. Sometimes it's a truck and a few strong backs on distribution day. Sometimes it's as easy as opening the church parking lot as a drop site so distance isn't an obstacle for those in need.

What the church adds isn't just more food. It's a name remembered, a conversation, a prayer, an open door someone is invited to walk back through.

That kind of impact reaches far beyond the number of meals served. It looks like a child sitting at a desk able to focus on learning instead of an empty stomach or a parent finding a little breathing room in a difficult season. We aren't the Church if we don't practice seeing the person in front of us and caring for them just as they are.

Timing matters, too. As we head into the holiday season, food pantries often face some of their greatest deficits of the year. This is a season when even a simple act of generosity can make a world of difference. Add a few extra groceries to your cart, offer your time at a food distribution event or invite a neighbor in need. Actions like these can alleviate significant burden within our communities in the weeks ahead.

The task in front of us is large, and it's growing. But so is the church's capacity to rise to it, if we're willing to step in. That's the invitation this season — not to wait for someone else to solve hunger, but to be part of the answer right where we are.

Wendell Vinson is the co-founder and president of CityServe International, a church empowerment network that provides basic essentials and disaster relief to communities in need throughout the United States and around the world.