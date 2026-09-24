Hundreds Choose Christ as College Revival Reaches Pepperdine: 'What a night!! What a God!!'

The UniteUS revival movement reached Pepperdine University in Los Angeles this week as thousands of students gathered to seek Jesus together, and hundreds made the decision to give their lives to Him.

The ministry reports the outreach went into overtime, explaining, "Students stayed after the event praying, worshiping, and celebrating together, and many were baptized!"

UniteUS founder Tonya Prewett shared a video of the UniteLA event in Malibu, California, declaring, "What a night!! What a God!!"

Prewett spoke to the large crowd for about 20 minutes on Tuesday night, challenging students by saying, "It matters that you walk in your purpose because it does not just affect you but everyone around you. There is a reason you were born."

Her daughter Madi Prewett Troutt also preached, "There's something inside of you that needs to be resurrected. I know if I look at your Instagram, I'd think 'You look so good.' I know if I was given your resume, it's really good. But I bet if I got you alone, I would hear what is breaking you right now; I would hear what you have been holding in the dark. The Lord wants to bring you back tonight."

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Madi's husband Grant also spoke, saying, "Are you positioning yourself to receive the most radiant beam of the love of God? Are you connected to your local church? Are you confessing (to others)? Are you living in the light? We are all in the love of God, but I want you to drag yourself into the radiant beam of the Son of God and receive his love everyday. Receive it."

Pepperdine student Izzy Latala said she was moved by seeing God's hand at work during the night.

"I am so in awe that Pepperdine is the place where the Lord allowed us to exalt His name Tuesday night! We were among so many others in Southern California who were hungry to see Him move in this generation. Churches, students, and seekers were all hand-in-hand proclaiming and celebrating who Jesus was, is, and will continue to be, which is the Savior of the World! The King of Kings! The Lord of Lords!" Latala said.

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The UniteUS ministry has held more than two dozen massive outreaches on college campuses, as well as several high school events, since launching in the fall of 2023. Over 100,000 students have participated with tens of thousands of them giving their lives to Christ and many of them getting baptized on the spot.

The next event will take place in Miami on September 29 as college students from all across South Florida gather at the Watsco Center at the University of Miami to seek Jesus together.

MORE: Hundreds of High Schoolers Turn to Jesus at UniteUS Event in Columbus, Freed from Suicide and Shame

CBN News has produced a documentary on how the Lord is working in the lives of these students. It's called "Revival Generation," and you can stream it or order a DVD by clicking HERE.