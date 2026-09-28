Christians gather for communion in Puerto Rico and a U.S. college campus (Screen shots from Communion America)

From Historic US Revival Site to Jerusalem, Christians Rally for Communion 250: 'Mighty Move of God'

Christians around the world gathered in 156 locations to take communion at college campuses, state capitols, public parks, and open fields where they worshipped, prayed, and evangelized for up to 50 hours.

Fifty people gave their lives to Jesus Christ in Florida following prayer and worship on the opening night of Come To The Table, a global remembrance of the Lord's last supper, at an Orlando venue, according to a ministry leader.

A ministry of Awaken The Dawn, the three-day celebration held from Sept. 24-26 focused on communion tables from Jerusalem, Israel to Puerto Rico, to the Middle East and a Kentucky field, uniting believers from different nations and languages around the remembrance of Jesus Christ's shed blood and broken body for salvation and healing.

Communion 250, a companion observance honoring Jesus' sacrifice and the United States' semiquincentennial birthday, drew Christians to an open valley near the site of a historic spiritual revival that originated in Kentucky 225 years ago.

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The Cane Ridge Revival ignited in 1801 near the Renfro Valley, an area of Kentucky also known for music, where Christians appealed to heaven in song and prayer for three days before taking communion.

They gathered around a table sitting atop an 80-foot spray-painted red cross on Kentucky grass to share a memorial meal of bread and wine – emblems of Christ's body and blood.

"We're believing God for a mighty move of God all over the nation, and we're just excited about communion right here in the beautiful Renfro Valley," said ministry leader Rick Curry, who, along with others, believes revival and communion are related.

He was joined by Lou Engle, the founder of The Call, Dean Briggs Ministries, pastors, and other Christian leaders who shared visions and dreams about spiritual revival and communion.

For a decade, Curry's ministry has initiated a 21-day fast involving communion at the start of each year, so honoring it specifically during America's 250th year is an added blessing, he said.

Awaken The Dawn Founder David Bradshaw visited Orlando, Los Angeles and Blacksburg, Virginia in three days. At each location, worship, dance, praise, evangelism and hunger for the Lord drove people to communion tables, Bradshaw said.

Dozens of students at Virginia Tech enjoyed a meal on Saturday, followed by communion and more worship after sunset on campus.

More than an event, Come To The Table is a generation exalting Jesus, restoring communion to prominence, welcoming the presence of God, proclaiming the Gospel, and uniting campuses, regions, and nations, according to Bradshaw.

The 156 locations, including every state in the Union, grew from a massive communion table on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. last fall.

Forty thousand people gathered there for worship and prayer, then settled around a mile-long communion table to remember the Lord's sacrifice.

Fifty-five tents, including one for each state, lined the mall perimeter where passionate prayer and worship pierced the heavens above D.C.

MORE Christians Fill Mile-Long Communion Table on National Mall: 'Nothing but the Blood of Jesus'