Heroic Armed Bystander Stops Teen Gunman During Deadly Oregon Elementary School Shooting

An attack on an Oregon elementary school left four people dead on Thursday, including three children. Another teacher and student are in critical condition. But police say the attack could have been even worse if not for a community member who followed the shooter inside.

The first 911 call came in just before 1 p.m. A witness in a vehicle outside Silver Rail Elementary School reported someone with a long gun firing at them.

Police say the 16-year-old shooter then blasted through locked doors to get inside the K-5 elementary school in Bend.

"At 1:02 p.m., our first officers arrived on scene. Moments later, an officer reported that the suspect had been shot by a community member who had seen the suspect enter the school and pursued him into the school and engaged him," Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz said.

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Just three minutes passed between that first 911 call and police arriving on the scene, still enough time for the shooter to kill a teacher and three children, ages 5, 8 and 11.

"We didn't really take it in as a gunshot. And then maybe 10 to 20 seconds later, we heard more gunshots and this, and that time we definitely knew it was a gunshot," said Aizen, a student at Silver Rail.

The shooter was killed, thanks to the quick response of the bystander.

"To the community member who heroically intervened to stop further loss of life, your actions carry a heavy emotional burden," Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek said.

Investigators have not identified the attacker or released a motive for the shooting. They are also still trying to determine if he had any specific connection to the school.

"We are heartbroken. We are horrified. This is the kind of thing you hear about in other places, and pray that it never happens here. And it has happened here," Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Steve Cook said.

All schools in the Bend-La Pine district are closed Friday as the investigation continues and the community mourns.

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PHOTO: Dara Crawford cries during a candlelight vigil at Drake Park following a deadly shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Ore. on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. (Eli Imadali/Oregon Public Broadcasting via AP)