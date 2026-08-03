Heroes Save Lives During In-N-Out Burger Shooting and Company Owner Unveils Powerful 'God' Message

Still image (left) captured from video by a witness shows the scene of a shooting at an In-N-Out Burger, Aug. 1, 2026 in Twin Falls, Idaho. (Kevin Bell Jr. via AP) (Right) image provided by KMVT via AP)

Lynsi Snyder, owner and president of In-N-Out Burger, offered a prayer and public response over the weekend to a tragic shooting at one of her company’s Idaho restaurant locations that left three dead and at least seven people injured.

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Snyder said one of the three killed at the location in Twin Falls, Idaho, was a restaurant worker. The tragic event reportedly unfolded Aug. 1, when suspect Chad Williams, 24, allegedly attacked the site and then took his own life, according to authorities.

One witness claimed the shooter randomly fired at people in their vehicles and through the drive-thru window.

“My heart is broken, my chest is heavy, my eyes burn from the tears I’ve shed,” Snyder wrote in a press release. “We lost one of our beautiful Associates tonight. She was taking care of our most important asset — our Customers, and her life was taken by a disgusting human who doesn’t value the lives of others or his own.”

Snyder continued, “He shot both on our property and off, and ended his life shortly after he took the precious lives of our Associate and Customers, innocent people who never saw it coming.”

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The owner of the popular fast-food chain went on to say that the company will mourn with the families and pray for them as they navigate this difficult season.

“I am no stranger to loss, but this is so incredibly tough, and my heart also goes out to all of the Associates and Customers who were there during this traumatic event,” Synder said. “I love you all, and I ask you to turn to God, not in anger, but seeking comfort and strength for those who are hurting.”

Twin Falls police said two heroes — an off-duty state trooper and an armed citizen — intervened and saved lives. The two reportedly fired at the man and were able to distract the attacker enough to save lives, USA Today reported.

“We believe their actions helped drive the suspect away from the scene, preventing further casualties,” Twin Falls police Chief Matthew Hicks said, going on to commend the citizen and officer for their “heroic action to stop this incident.”

Two of the people injured during the incident still remain in critical condition. Continue to pray for the victims and families impacted by this horrific tragedy.