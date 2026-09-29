'Helping the Home Front' Biker Ride Highlights Ministry's Support for 65,000 Military Families

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Biker groups recently assembled on the CBN campus for a one-hour ride to honor military service members and their families. The event was part of CBN's Helping the Home Front ministry and its mission to assist military families who are facing financial hardship.

Helping the Home Front hosted its first annual Biker Resiliency Ride this past weekend. The event brought together riders and supporters for a powerful mission: supporting active-duty military families. Bikers gathered at CBN headquarters and rode nearly 50 miles to honor those who serve.

The ministry's director, Mary Allsbrook, explained why raising awareness is so important.

"Helping the Home Front is here to support military families facing financial challenges. We are here today because we really want to bring more awareness to the community about who Helping the Home Front is. And what better way to do that than to bring in motorcycle riders?" Allsbrook said.

Since its launch 13 years ago, Helping the Home Front has provided more than $6 million in assistance to more than 65,000 families. For the bikers participating in the ride, supporting military families is what it's all about.

David said, "It's a wonderful program they've got here. They are helping out the military, especially the young people. They get in and help. It's a great project."

Denny explained, "Helping the Home Front needs to be helping our service members and their families be alleviated from financial stress so they can concentrate on what they are doing to help the world and help our country."

Danny said, "Any time we get a chance to help people, it's what we are supposed to do."

A family fun day followed, featuring activities and a free concert. Organizers said the day's goal was accomplished: honoring the military and encouraging others to partner with Helping the Home Front to support service members, one family at a time.

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