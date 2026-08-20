'He Called My Name': Biblical Community Loved This Former Trans Woman to Restoration

Now more than ever, Christian believers are walking alongside friends, family members and children who are confused about gender and sexuality, yet they may not feel equipped to respond with both truth and compassion.

In her gripping memoir TransFormed: The Power of God's Word and God's People in One Woman's Journey through Gender Confusion, Reassignment Surgery, and Detransitioning, Kyla Gillespie shares her own journey through gender dysphoria, medical transition and the Biblical community that led her to Christ.

Kyla says that, after six years of living as a male, Jesus drew her not only back to Himself, but back to her God-given gender.

She recalls a powerful moment when God spoke so clearly to her heart. "Being on the floor, weeping, face down, I just heard His still small voice say, 'Return to me, Kyla.' And I hadn't used my given name for over 10 years... But when He called my name and said, 'Return to me, Kyla,' it felt like home for the first time."

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