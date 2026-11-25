From Grievance to Gratitude: The Faith and the 'Providence' Behind America's Thanksgiving Story

America's celebration of Thanksgiving goes much deeper than a feast shared each November. It's the story of a nation finding reasons to be grateful even in the most challenging moments.

From the Pilgrims and Founding Fathers to the Revolutionary War battlefields, one idea has endured through each chapter of America's story: gratitude.

"I think giving thanks is an exercise in perspective taking. It helps us process what's going on in our life: good or bad," Jane Hampton Cook tells CBN News.

As a presidential historian and author, Jane Hampton Cook has been sharing about America's rich roots in faith for decades through her many books for adults and children alike.

In her latest book, A Great and Grateful Nation: From Grievance to Gratitude, she demonstrates how gratitude is the ultimate unifier, starting at that first Thanksgiving hundreds of years ago.

"So, when we think about Thanksgiving, we think about the Mayflower pilgrims, and they had this big three-day feast with the native tribes: the Wampanoag. There were 90 members of the Wampanoag and only like 50-ish of the Pilgrims. Both communities had experienced extreme loss," she says. "And what I realized was they came together because they had this shared value of giving thanks to God the Creator."

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A value and desire that would spread across a budding America. As colonists from New England moved around the New World, they took the tradition with them as similar scenes of thanksgiving playing out in Virginia, Florida, and Texas.

"The Tejas shot buffalo, so the very first Thanksgiving may have been over barbecue," Cook says.

President Abraham Lincoln declared Thanksgiving an official national holiday soon after he ended slavery with the Emancipation Proclamation, no doubt, a move designed to help heal the fractured nation.

Pausing for gratitude is woven throughout American history. In May of 1776, the Continental Congress called on Americans to fast and pray as they contemplated declaring independence from England and, in her book, Cook documents the many times George Washington paused to thank and call on God.

"He used the name 'Providence' more than 560 times in his writings, and back then a lot of the ministers defined Providence as God's presence, the walking of God among the people," Cook explains.

George Washington's Proclamation of Thanksgiving: 'To the Great Lord and Ruler of Nations'

In her book, Cook writes that demonizing America's past leads to the absence of gratitude for the good in our history.

"Well, we've seen kind of over the last 10 years some attacks on whether it's the 'Star-Spangled Banner' or changing the names of schools, and I think we need to also look at the positive things in our history and celebrate those great things. That doesn't erase the awfulness that slavery was, but it helps us see the big picture," she says.

Pictures of America's defining characters are prominent throughout Cook's book. The cover includes a striking image of Barzillai Lew, a free-born African American soldier and musician who served with distinction as a fifer in both the French & Indian and Revolutionary Wars.

"To be a fifer was a skill, and it was a very important position," Sgt. 1st Class Don Francisco, U.S. Army (Ret.) tells CBN News.

"He would have been giving signals and commands. He would have been a very big asset to the military," Francisco adds.

As a fellow musician and 30-year Army veteran himself who retired with the Army Drum and Fife Corps, the painting of Lew caught Francisco's eye. Especially as he now works as a history interpreter, a sort of modern-day Barzillai Lew.

As we commemorate this 250th year of our Declaration of Independence, Cook is encouraging Americans to do one thing to learn more about the nation's story. It's a noble suggestion, since test scores reveal just 13 percent of eighth graders are proficient in American history.

"I wanted to tell stories that would help people actually understand the Revolutionary War and the grievances that people were experiencing because I point out a grievance and then I show where the Bill of Rights codified that right," Cook says.

"And also, the title: 'From Grievance to Gratitude' — to me, that's a healing title because it completes both and makes me think of from ashes to glory. It tells a very complete story. It wasn't all pretty, and yet what was meant for bad, God turned into good," Francisco adds.

"What we got in 1776 was the ideology," Cook says. "It wasn't perfected, but it grew, and it motivated more and more people to ratify that belief that we are all created in the image of God. And so, I like to help people see, the Declaration of Independence had a strong influence on abolishing slavery. It just took too long," she continued.

A rich history that, while marked by hardship, sacrifice, and unfinished promises, also holds onto faith, perseverance, and a desire to give thanks to the Creator that unites us.