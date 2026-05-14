'God's Design': TN Declares June 'Nuclear Family Month' Rejecting LGBTQ 'Pride Month'

Tennessee passed a new measure to honor "God's perfect design" for families, declaring June 2026 as "Nuclear Family Month." Gov. Bill Lee signed Tennessee House Joint Resolution 182 after both the state House of Representatives and Senate overwhelmingly passed the measure.

The resolution replaces the celebration of LGBTQ "Pride Month" with the celebration of the nuclear family and rejects the harmful "ideologies of the World Health Organization, the United Nations, and like-minded organizations that fight for population control through the means of promoting sterilization and abortion practices."



House Sponsor, Rep. Bud Hulsey, defines the nuclear family as "one husband, one wife, and any biological, adopted, or fostered children" and declares it "God's design for familial structure."

Hulsey also acknowledges the role of traditional families in America's foundation and prosperity stating, "the nuclear family built the United States of America and created prosperity within our nation."

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Tennessee legislators are concerned that the trend of fatherless homes has led to dire consequences in America. The motion cites statistics acknowledging that fatherlessness leads to 60% of youth suicides, 71% of high school dropouts and 85% of youths in prison. It also points to a 2016 study by Peter Langman on the psychology behind 56 school shooters. It found 82% had been raised in an unstable family environment or without both biological parents.

This isn't the first attempt to redirect the narrative for the month of June to reflect biblical family values.



The Tennessee resolution follows actions by the U.S. Department of Education, which formally recognized in 2025 that June would be "Title IX Month" to highlight the need for protecting women's safety and opportunities in educational activities, sports, and sex-segregated private spaces.

In addition, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz and representatives in the U.S. Congress introduced a resolution to declare June as "Life Month" in honor of the U.S. Supreme Court's June 2022 Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Liberty Counsel's Founder and Chairman Mat Staver said, "We commend Tennessee legislators for embracing the nuclear family as society's foundational building block. The traditional core family unit is essential for a healthy society to function and flourish."

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