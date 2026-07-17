'God Told Me to Stay Here': FL Woman Says God Saved Her from Tree that Destroyed Her Bedroom

A woman in Jacksonville, Florida, is crediting God and a movie for saving her life.

Pamela Randall told WJXT-TV she usually goes to her bedroom for the evening around 5 p.m. — right around when the storm hit. But she told the local news outlet that she felt prompted to finish watching a movie in her living room first.

“God told me to stay here, finish watching my movie,” she said of her harrowing experience last Saturday.

As the film continued, she was shocked when a tree came crashing into her home through her bedroom. The incident caused her to panic, given she has no trees on her property.

“I was on the porch, and I was soaking wet,” she recalled. “I was screaming. I was screaming, and nobody heard me.”

Normally, Randall would have been lounging on her bed at the time the tree burst through her bedroom window, causing branches to perforate her bed and the roof.

The tree “destroyed” her bed, Randall said.

She later added, “I have no trees on my property. I’m terrified of trees. But at the end of the day, God got me.”

While the entire ordeal left Randall feeling “emotional, stressed, and drained,” she is confident the Lord intervened, sending “His angels all over me” to protect her.

“A lot of people didn’t wake up Sunday morning,” she lamented.

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