'God Is Moving, Lives Are Being Changed': NC Church Sees 458 Baptized as Global Awakening Grows

The lead pastor of a church in North Carolina is reporting a remarkable sign of revival after his church baptized 458 people on a recent Sunday.

Pastor Bruce Frank of Biltmore Church posted online, "What a privilege & joy to see 458 people professing faith in Jesus today @biltmore church thru baptism. Grateful for a God who saves & a church who shares."

The mass baptism took place on September 13 at a lake in North Carolina. According to Baptist Press, Frank said this was the largest single-day baptism in the church's 137-year history. Last year, the church had just set a new single-day record of 389 baptisms, so this event shattered that new record.

The church posted on Facebook, saying, "We're continuing to celebrate the 458 people who took their next step through baptism and publicly declared that their old life is gone and they have been made new through Jesus. What an incredible reminder that God is moving, lives are being changed, and that is always worth celebrating! Thank You, Jesus!"

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As CBN News has been reporting over the last several years, mass baptisms are becoming more and more prevalent in America and overseas as well, and these moments are being seen as a sign that a spiritual awakening is underway.

Whether it was the recent baptism of 170+ strangers who came from around the UK to be baptized just because they saw a post on the BibleLadUK account, or 70 inmates taking the plunge at a jail in Florida, or 2,552 people getting baptized on a Florida beach by The Church of Eleven22, something spiritually significant is underway around the world.

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In perhaps the most substantial example, a baptism movement that started a few years ago in California quickly grew from thousands of baptisms there into a "Baptize America" movement, and now organizers are focused on plans to "Baptize the World."

The group reported that more than 17,900 people were baptized in 49 countries during the "Baptize the World" celebration on May 24, 2026. Pastor Mark Francey, lead pastor of Oceans Church, said, "This was about the body of Christ coming together around the world to lift up the name of Jesus and publicly declare new life through baptism."

So far, that movement has brought together more than 1,600 churches and seen well over 50,000 baptisms over the past two years. "Baptize the World" leaders are already looking ahead to Pentecost Sunday, May 16, 2027.

CBN News has produced a documentary about the Lord working in the lives of young people across the U.S. It's called "Revival Generation," and you can stream it or order a DVD by clicking HERE.

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