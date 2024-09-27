'Like a Freight Train': Category 4 Helene Kills 17 After Roaring Ashore in FL, 3 Million in the Dark

The death toll is mounting after Hurricane Helene slammed into Florida on Thursday night as an extremely powerful Category 4 storm, landing just south of Tallahassee with heavy rain and winds topping 140 miles per hour. So far at least 17 people are known to be dead and many more are trapped in homes.

At least six people have died in Florida and the Carolinas, and Georgia's Gov. Brian Kemp reports at least 11 people are dead in his state. Dozens more are still reported to be trapped in homes damaged by Helene.

"You have these 140 mph winds hitting here in north Florida, this is going to extend," said Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). "You're gonna have hurricane-force winds that are gonna extend across a couple counties to the east and west."

The storm prompted a rare extreme wind warning with forecasters calling it "exceptionally dangerous and life-threatening."

In Fort Myers Beach, marine deputies waded through floodwaters and used boats to rescue people. And in Tampa, roads turned into rivers.

There are also reports of electrical transformers exploding. More than a million homes and businesses are without power.

"This storm is raging," said one local resident. "I have got flooding so bad you cannot even imagine."

Near St. Petersburg, the lobby of a hotel is completely underwater. And the storm turned deadly after a sign fell onto the vehicle of a car on Interstate 4, killing the driver. Two other deaths were reported in Georgia.

Homes and businesses were boarded up as the storm approached with many residents heeding mandatory evacuation orders.

"This one here's got me a little bit more nervous than the others," said Kenneth Griswold. "I mean, for the extent of how wide and vast it is. I mean, it's not a little small storm like the others we've had here recently."

Some decided to ride out the storm.

"It's the worst storm I've ever been in in my whole life," said Michael Bobbitt of Cedar Key. "And right now, it feels like the whole island is coming apart. The storm surge is closing in on three sides. Several of our streets are impassible. There are trees down everywhere. The wind sounds like a freight train outside right now."

Those who defied mandatory evacuation orders were asked to write their name, birth date and other information on their arms or legs so they can be identified.

Faced with potentially serious damage and life-threatening conditions, residents have been frustrated with having to deal with yet another hurricane.

"It's like a bad dream over and over," said northwest Florida resident Philip Lambert. "As soon as you get cleaned up from one storm, six months later you get hit again, or eight months later you get hit again."

Last summer Hurricane Idalia brought about nine feet of storm surge in the same region where Helene hit, leaving most homes under water. Forecasters had warned this storm could deliver catastrophic storm surge of some twenty feet.

CBN's Operation Blessing arrived ahead of the storm in Mariana, Florida.

"We are looking at anywhere between five and twenty foot of storm surge. Just to give you an idea - 20 foot of storm surge looks like a 2-story house completely submerged under water," said Steffany Horton, Operation Blessing Deployment Manager.

Operation Blessing was already in place to meet the physical and spiritual of needs of those impacted by Helene.

"We have actually brought our mobile kitchen with us so that as soon as the storm passes we can start evaluating the area and seeing if there's a need that arises for feeding operations," Horton told CBN News.

Operation Blessing is also prepared with other essential supplies such as chainsaws, shovels, and coolers to assist residents with cleanup and recovery after the storm.

"Just meeting them where they're at just like Jesus would ask us to do. So, we are very committed to be able to do that with others and to show and spread not only the light and the gospel but the love that we have deep in our hearts," said Horton.

