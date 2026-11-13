Freedom for the Captive: 99 Baptized in KY Jail as Scores of Inmates Turn to Jesus Across the US

At local jails and detention centers across the U.S., including states from Kentucky to Oklahoma, county jail chaplains and church prison ministries are reporting scores of inmates turning to Jesus Christ and declaring their newfound faith through baptism.

Behind Kentucky's Warren County Regional Jail walls, 19 inmates were recently baptized, proclaiming their faith in Christ. Including the 19 baptisms, jail officials record a total of 99 inmates baptized there throughout 2026.

Fox56News Anchor, Andrea Walker, captured the baptisms in a recent Facebook Post.

According to Walker, while the jail oversaw the baptism service, it does not assume the credit, writing, "The jail credits local churches and ministries for helping provide opportunities for faith, hope and a fresh start."

The Warren County Regional Jail's accreditation to local churches and ministries echo the Pastor of First Apostolic Church, Jonathan King's, words in early July of this year, after 70 inmates were baptized in a Florida jail. King holds that revival "doesn't happen in a vacuum," but "requires the church to be the church," as well as "seek" and "demonstrate the Father's heart."

MORE: 'We've Seen Incredible Revival': Nearly 70 Inmates Transformed by the Power of God

Pastor King has since continued to be the Church, seeking and demonstrating the Father's heart, as he and Pastor Grady O'Neal of Calvary United Crestview partnered, baptizing 45 inmates at Florida's Okaloosa County Jail.

MORE: 'Life Returns to Their Eyes': Florida Jail Ministry Sees Revival, Record Baptisms

God is not exclusively moving through Kentucky and Florida. Jail and prison ministries in Alabama, Oklahoma and Texas are also reporting inmates' lives are being changed by the message of Jesus Christ.

At the Dickson County Jail Chaplaincy in Tennessee three men surrendered their lives to Christ and the jail proclaimed the three souls saved.

"Jesus is still saving souls and moving in mighty ways! Today at the Dickson County Jail, three men were saved and baptized following our church service. Praise Jesus for His continuous grace—all glory belongs to Him!" the jail posted to its socials.

While some jail and prison ministries are big and others small, all of them reveal that God's heart and Christ's power are setting captives free across the nation.