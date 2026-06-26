'Freedom 250': Celebrating 250 Years of American Independence

For this year's Independence Day, Freedom 250 will present "Salute to America," celebrating America's 250th anniversary with elaborate storytelling, patriotic performances, and the largest firework show in history.

The patriotic event aims to unify Americans with a renewed and shared love for the nation's founding history, beginning at 1 pm, July 4th, at the Washington, DC National Mall.

"Salute to America," is not the only 4th of July event held at the National Mall.

The Great American State Fair will also showcase family-friendly attractions, movie screenings, musical performances, military ensembles and more, all commemorating America.

Going beyond the National Mall, the U.S. Department of the Interior partnered with the Freedom 250 Commission and the White House to initiate over $345 million to preserve and restore America's most historic sites, "Celebrating the Triumph of the American Spirit."

Explore: Freedom 250 Celebrations

Along with the celebrations, the White House presents "The Story of America," an original video series of America's history which, according to the President, embodies freedom.

"The story of America makes everyone free," President Trump said.

Both President Trump and the Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledge that America's freedom started with the official Declaration of Independence.

"With a single sheet of parchment and 56 signatures, America began the greatest political journey in human history," said President Trump.

"That Declaration and that pledge were the beginning of the most significant political event in the history of the world, the American Revolution," Rubio joined.

CBN News will provide livestreams of certain events happening around the 250th celebration. Check out our YouTube page for regular updates and live video feeds.