Franklin Graham Sounds the Alarm: Christians Are Falling Into Satan’s Trap

The Rev. Franklin Graham believes understanding God’s word is key to comprehending what’s happening in the world around us, and warned that people who fail to understand are prey to spiritual attacks.

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“If you don’t know God’s Word, you’re not gonna recognize spiritual warfare,” he said. “You’ll just succumb to the attacks of the devil and not even be aware that you’ve been attacked.”

And Graham said this is particularly problematic for Christians whom Satan seeks to go after.

“The devil is wanting to trap every believer, every Christian, and if he can just get them into apathy, where just they kind of don’t care, then he wins,” he said. “We have to know the Word of God, we have to study, and the devil is a deceiver, and he deceives Christians every day.”

Graham said many believers face attack and cited Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk, as one such individual.

“She has been attacked since the day her husband was assassinated,” he said. “And she is a nice, sweet young lady who’s grieving for the loss of her husband, and she’s attacked all the time, even by Christians. It just makes my blood boil.”

Ultimately, Graham said the devil wants to cause division and incite Christians to attack one another and to “fail” and “fall.” Watch his full warning above.

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