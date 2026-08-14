Franklin Graham Slams 'Evil' Massachusetts Abortion Law: 'This Sends a Chill up My Spine'

Evangelist Franklin Graham is one of many pro-lifers who are expressing deep concerns over the decision by the state of Massachusetts to allow abortions of very late-term babies, all the way up to the moment of birth.

Governor Maura Healey signed the Prioritizing Patient Access to Care Act, which removes restrictions that had previously blocked abortionists from taking the lives of viable, unborn babies after 24 weeks of gestation. She said the move is about the doctor-patient relationship.

The new Massachusetts law takes effect on November 8, 2026.

Pro-life activist and Live Action President Lila Rose strongly condemned the state's expansion of abortion access, calling late-term abortions of fully formed babies a "barbaric procedure." She warns that the law allows the "intentional killing of preborn children all the way up to birth for ANY reason."

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Franklin Graham echoes those concerns, posting on social media about the pro-choice advocates who were joyfully celebrating the new law with Governor Healey.

"This sends a chill up my spine. Smiles and applause while the Democratic Massachusetts governor signs a bill to allow abortions up to birth in her state. This is murder. It's evil. She calls abortion healthcare for women. The Bible says, 'Woe to those who call evil good and good evil' (Isaiah 5:20). This governor and those cheering will one day stand before a Holy God—I don't think they will be cheering then."

Massachusetts Citizens for Life also issued a statement saying, "Legalizing elective abortion up to birth on healthy moms and healthy, pain-capable infants is not about a doctor-patient relationship but rather abortionists normalizing infant death and pressuring vulnerable women to permit their unborn children to die in heinous acts of violence, which are among the most severe human rights assaults allowed in only a few places, among them China and North Korea."

While President Trump has supported federal pro-life policies, he has insisted states decide the question of abortion bans rather than the federal government. Chad Connelly with Faith Wins says a middle ground is needed. "I think there's going to have to be some federal guidelines so that states like Illinois, Massachusetts, and California and New York aren't killing babies up till birth. That's just disgusting."

MORE: The New Pro-Life Challenge: Abortion Pills, Rising Numbers, and President Trump's Dilemma

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